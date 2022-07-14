QUARK EXPEDITIONS ANNOUNCES NEW SPITSBERGEN PHOTOGRAPHY VOYAGE FEATURING AWARD-WINNING PHOTOGRAPHER CHRIS LINDER

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced a new photography-themed voyage in Spitsbergen for the Arctic 2023 sailing season, positioning it as "a dream trip for photographers."

Photo by Michelle Sole (PRNewswire)

Beginner and advanced photographers can explore Spitsbergen in the Norwegian Arctic and hone their photography skills at the same time on the 11-day Spitsbergen Photography: Under the Midnight Sun voyage, which Quark Expeditions is offering in July 2023.

Inspiring guests through snow-topped mountains, massive glaciers, deep-walled fjords and tundra of Spitsbergen will be award-winning photographer, filmmaker and lecturer Chris Linder. "July is a magical time to visit Svalbard, when the light-filled summer days fuel a brief but intense explosion of life from tiny tundra flowers to polar bears, walruses, and whales," says Chris, who has photographed more than 50 scientific expeditions after transitioning from naval officer and oceanographic researcher to visual storyteller. "The diversity of subject matter and enchanting low-angle light make this expedition a photographer's dream."

Guests will enjoy this photography-themed journey aboard the 128-passenger Ocean Adventurer, a past winner of the Travel Weekly Magellan Silver Award for Best Overall Small Cruise Ship.

"We're so proud to have created this unique itinerary specifically geared to Arctic photographers," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "The impetus for this itinerary came from our guests who've expressed a desire to perfect their photography skills in Spitsbergen, which is known as the Wildlife Capital of the Arctic. We're also pleased that our guests can learn from an award-winning photographer like Chris Linder who has many years in the Arctic."

In addition to learning amazing photography skills from an award-winning professional, guests can also look forward to:

Presentations from polar experts including marine biologists

Zodiac cruising and shore landings

The Polar Plunge

Kayaking

About Quark Expeditions:

Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help us preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers.

About Travelopia:

Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

