SeABank reached nearly US$120 million pre-tax profit, exceeded 2022’s First half business plan

HANOI, Vietnam, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) announced its First half 2022 business results. Additionally, a change in directors in charge was published on July 8th, 2022.

Accordingly, in the first half of 2022: SeABank's total assets reached US$ 9.82 billion; Pre-tax profit reached nearly US$ 20 million; Total Operating Income (TOI) reached US$ 215 million; Non-interest income (NoII) recorded a growth of US$ 74.2 million. Notably, cost-to-income ratio (CIR) dropped to 30.3% compared to 38.3% as of 2021's first half; NPL ratio decreased to 1.6%.

Additionally, SeABank issued 211.4 million shares for dividend payment and 109.7 million shares to increase share capital from stakeholders' equity. By these two issuances, SeABank's charter capital increased to US$ 847 billion.

Continuing its strategy of moving forward and growth of adding more key professionals, on July 8th, 2022, SeABank's Board of Directors passed a resolution about Ms. Le Thu Thuy's continuing to support the bank by moving up from CEO to the role of Vice Chairwoman of the Board. Simultaneously, Mr. Faussier Loic Michel Marc, SeABank's current Senior Deputy CEO with 25 years of professional and managerial experiences in international organizations and banks of France, Hong Kong and Japan, was appointed as the Deputy CEO in charge while submitting to the State Bank for official appointment as CEO. This is a strategic step to prepare for the incoming speed-up in SeABank's implementation of 5-year plan.

During the past 5-year term, Ms. Le Thu Thuy has successfully transformed SeABank into the modern retail banking model, developed strategic cooperation with leading domestic enterprises and international financial institutions. Some achievements to be noted: Moody's long-term credit rating of B1 for 4 consecutive years (2019-2022) with Positive outlook; Completing Basel II's 3 pillars before deadline; One of the leading banks to implement and apply Basel III; Receiving credit packages and investments from world-class financial organizations like IFC and DFC, etc.

Moreover, under Ms. Le Thu Thuy's leadership, SeABank's charter capital has increased by US$ 518.3 million, total assets increased by US$ 3 billion, network extended to 180 branches and transaction offices across 29 regions. SeABank's corporate culture also becomes impressive, particularly for attractive service-length-based benefits, performance-based bonus, welfare policies for employees and active Corporate Social Responsibility activities like One Day One Smile, Dream Nurturing, etc.

