Vertex joins John Deere supply base

Vertex Software, the leader in 3D industrial visualization software, is teaming up with John Deere to drive Industry 4.0 initiatives

MOLINE, Ill., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertex Software, Inc., a pioneer in 3D manufacturing visualization and cloud collaboration technology, announces that they have been selected as a supplier to Deere & Company, a leading global manufacturer of agricultural, forestry, and other heavy equipment and an Industry 4.0 innovator.

Manufacturers now have a truly effective way to leverage their 3D data assets beyond engineering - Dan Murray , Vertex CEO

John Deere employees will use Vertex to access the state of the factory, service needs for equipment, forecast planning, and gather information about how equipment functions in real time. They can access the content on any computing device in seconds, including tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

By pushing 3D information data beyond the engineering department, Vertex's purpose-built software will support John Deere's Industry 4.0 initiatives, including Smart Connected Factory programs, by delivering real-time, actionable 3D data across manufacturing and business operations.

The Vertex 3D Platform dramatically reduces the time, cost, and effort needed to use 3D visualizations across the manufacturing value chain. The platform will help John Deere build and deploy fit-for-purpose apps that deliver decision-making systems with rich, interactive 3D content.

The sheer size and sensitive nature of CAD data, the cost of 3D hardware and software, and the number of data formats and software systems have made it nearly impossible to use 3D product data beyond engineering.

Now, Vertex makes it possible to engage customers, employees, suppliers, and partners with 3D data wherever they are on whatever devices they use. Vertex extends the reach of 3D data to reduce supply chain bottlenecks, accelerate time-to-market, and increase sales by providing easy access to viewable 3D information that enhances productivity and reduces expenses.

"For the first time, manufacturers have a truly effective way to leverage their 3D data assets beyond engineering," says Dan Murray, CEO & Founder of Vertex Software. "We're like Netflix for CAD. You can now reach everyone, everywhere, instantly with 3D."

About Vertex Software

Vertex Software offers cloud-based 3D solutions that enable manufacturers to unleash the full potential of their CAD and PLM investment. Vertex solutions drive customer satisfaction, grow market share, engage suppliers and partners, and energize employees with secure, cost-effective cloud-based solutions that eliminate the use of large data files. Vertex customers include industry-leading manufacturers, with several listed in the Fortune 500. Learn more at vertexvis.com.

