InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool for Lawn Sprinkler Valves (SGJ-150)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to see, grip and turn the stop and waste valve for an underground lawn sprinkler system in the dark," said an inventor, from West Jordan, Utah, "so I invented the ECOKEY. My design enables you to view and engage the valve handle for quick and trouble-free turning on the very first attempt."

The invention provides an effective way to illuminate the stop and waste valve of a household in-ground lawn sprinkler system. In doing so, it enables the valve to be easily turned and opened. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle in the dark and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

