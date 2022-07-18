EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., a rapid growth specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and distribution of generic medicines in the U.S. market, announced today that George Svokos has been appointed the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Svokos will also continue to serve as an executive member of Avet's Board of Directors.

Affordable. Accessible. Quality Medicines. (PRNewsfoto/Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Avet Pharmaceuticals Names George Svokos President and Chief Executive Officer

George Svokos joins Avet after serving as a strategic business advisor to numerous global healthcare companies, including Emcure, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies and the parent company of Avet. Prior to that, Mr. Svokos served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (now known as Curia), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing services. Mr. Svokos also spent nearly 35 years at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in a number of senior leadership roles. George has BS in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University and and MBA from the University of Missouri.

"George Svokos is an industry veteran with deep and varied experience in the global pharmaceutical industry and specific expertise in the US generic market, all of which will be an asset to our team at Avet," said Marvin Samson, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Avet. "The Board of Directors is confident that George's leadership, vision and track record for operational excellence will drive forward Avet's business and our aspiration to serve as a leader in bringing generic medications to patients in the U.S. market."

"It is an exciting time to take on a leadership role at Avet, as the Company prepares to launch new products and expand its operations to serve more customers and create new partnerships," said George Svokos. "The demand for generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S. continues to grow, and Avet is well-placed to serve as a major player in helping patients get access to the affordable and quality medicines that Avet provides. I am excited to work with the employees of Avet team. Together we will take the company to a new level."

About Avet Pharmaceuticals

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Avet Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive U.S. commercial operations of Emcure Ltd. Avet is a rapid growth specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the acquisition, licensing, development, marketing, sale and distribution of generic and legacy branded pharmaceutical products for the U.S. prescription drug market. Formed in 2006, the Company provides high quality generic medicines that help patients and practitioners achieve affordable healthcare solutions across a number of therapeutic categories, including but not limited to: cardiovascular, metabolic disease, anti-infectives and pain management.

For more information, please visit www.avetpharma.com

NOTES TO EDITORS About

George Svokos:

Experience:

2018-2022 Strategic Business Advisor to Emcure Pharmaceuticals

2014-2018 Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (Now, Curia)

2016-2018 Chief Operations Officer/Chief Commercial Officer

2014-2016 Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

1979-2014 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

2010-2014: Senior Vice President, US Tech. Operations Portfolio & Launch – TEVA USA

2008-2010 Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations – TEVA API

2004-2008: BU Manager (North America) & President of Plantex

1994-2004: President, Plantex USA, TEVA API

1996-1999: Vice President, Teva USA

1994-1996: Associate Vice President, Biocraft Laboratories, Missouri

1983-1994: Various Plant Management Leadership Roles, Biocraft Laboratories, NJ

1979-1983: Project Engineer, Biocraft Laboratories, NJ

Education:

Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering: Columbia University - 1980

Master of Business Administration – Marketing/Finance: University of Missouri - 1995

Current & Past Board Positions:

2014 to Present Board of Advisors – Pharmascience, Ltd (Canada)

2011 to 2017 Board Member - Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT)

2015 President – Drug, Chemical & associated Technologies Association (DCAT)

2011 to 2018 Trustee – Dr. Agnes Varis Charitable Trust

1990 to 1999 Board of Directors – Commerce Bank NA, Columbia Missouri

Media Contact:

Nicole Gouzouassis

ngouzouassis@heritagepharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.