Megatel Homes Announces Close-Out of Residential Townhome Development Near Dallas

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Homes LLC , one of the largest homebuilders in the state of Texas, today announced that the company has closed out the development of Parkview, a 92-lot community in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas.

"Parkview is thoughtfully located in the Dallas suburb of Allen," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "Residents of Parkview can benefit from the community's safety, attractive tax rate, and proximity to high-end shopping and dining at Watters Creek and the Allen Premium Outlets."

Parkview homes range in size from 1,813 square feet to 2,015 square feet and are priced between the high-$400s to mid-$500s.

Ipour explains that Megatel has been able to expand operations and provide high-end communities at an affordable price in the surrounding suburbs of Dallas because of the unique financing structure of MCI Invest, "The Parkview project was mostly funded by MCI, which ultimately set us up for success."

The Parkview community is in Allen, a city rated #13 in Best Suburbs to live in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area according to Niche.com, and in 2019 rated #2 for the safest city in all of Texas. Families gravitate towards Allen for its highly rated independent school district and the comfortable, peaceful suburban feel of the neighborhoods. Most residents own their own homes in Allen where their children attend accredited public schools, making it an ideal location for spacious family homes.

Megatel's Parkview community is conveniently located near Watter's Creek Village, a resort-style development that provides access to high-end outdoor shopping, dining, and outdoor concerts and art festivals. Every weekend, Allen residents flock to the more than 5-million-square-foot shopping area that spans across different destinations with an impressive selection of specialty stores located in the city. Parkview residents can also enjoy other outstanding amenities, including serene golf courses, spacious public parks and densely forested walking trails.

About Megatel Homes

Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company currently has more than 100 communities and is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

