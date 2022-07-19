Gateway Introduces New All-In-One Computer

Computer Brand's Newest Product Features Intel® Pentium® Processor and Windows 11 Home

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway, the beloved computer brand with cow-spotted boxes, introduces the latest addition to join its lineup of affordable devices, the All-in-One computer. The new Gateway All-in-One is loaded with Windows 11 Home and is powered by Intel® Pentium® for faster connectivity and exceptional performance. The Gateway All-In-One computer is affordably priced at $399, making it perfect for any home office or remote learning environment. The new Gateway All-in-One is available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

"The demand for affordable computing devices continues to increase as remote and hybrid work becomes more common," said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. "Consumers need home computing devices that are fast, reliable, and built with technology that helps to improve productivity. Gateway continues to meet these growing demands and offer devices that won't break the bank."

The new Gateway All-In-One computer features a 23.8" IPS Full HD display screen for brilliant clear images and outstanding graphics. The fully adjustable stand allows it to pan, tilt, and rotate the screen and it is VESA mount compatible for easy wall installation. Also included with the Gateway All-in-One are a sleek-designed wireless keyboard and mouse.

The Gateway All-in-One is powered by Intel® Pentium® processor for lightning-fast wireless connectivity, impressive video conferencing ability, and outstanding application and graphics performance.

"The Gateway All-in-One powered by Intel® Pentium® processor is perfect for students and families who want a space-efficient computer to enjoy and experience everything that the digital world has to offer," said Greg Cnossen, General Manager, Global Consumer Sales at Intel. "This product offers highly accessible and versatile performance, which enables great experiences."

Fully loaded with Windows 11 Home, the Gateway All-in-One helps to maximize productivity and allows for better organization and focus while working. Windows 11 allows users to set Focus Sessions to silence notifications and work free of distractions. Snap Assist and Snap layouts help organize apps and windows on the screen making it easier to get things done. Users can also curate the content they want with Windows 11 widgets keeping them in the know, and Microsoft Photos makes viewing and sharing images easier than ever. Seamless redocking with Windows 11 means users are free to move around and when they plug back in, can continue right where they left off.

The Gateway All-in-One also includes a 1-year subscription for Microsoft 365 Personal (a $69.99 value!) to access all Microsoft Office applications.

"It's great to see the Gateway brand continue to expand their lineup of low-cost, high-quality devices" said Linda Rendleman, VP of North American Device Partner Solution Sales at Microsoft Corp. "The new Gateway All-In-One with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 will be a great device to bring productivity, home learning, and video conferencing to life."

Visit Walmart and Walmart.com for the full line of Gateway notebooks, tablets, and the new All-in-One.

