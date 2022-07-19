RMO LLP'S SEAN MUNTZ, SCOTT RAHN NAMED TOP LOS ANGLES LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today that CEO Scott Rahn and firm Managing Partner Sean Muntz have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

Rahn, one of the firm's cofounders, "is regarded as a leading probate trial attorney, focusing on high stakes private wealth disputes, fiduciary litigation, and contentious trust, probate estate and conservatorship cases," states the feature. "Rahn helps guide clients – heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, administrators, charities, creditors and conservators – through the emotional, legal and financial issues that arise when loved ones become compromised, taken advantage of, and after they pass, whenever theft, manipulation, fraud, abuse, and other misdeeds are revealed," the publication adds.

Recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Rahn "advises clients on the best ways to protect and honor the legacy their loved ones intended for them by helping clients secure rightful inheritances, avoid having inheritances taken from them, and protecting against those who seek to thwart their loved ones' intentions." Utilizing time-test strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address client needs, Rahn regularly helps clients pursue and defend inheritance claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute, including prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

Muntz, also a founding partner of the firm, is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer, with litigation experience "spanning a broad range of subject matters, including banking, general commercial, employment, probate, real estate, securities, intellectual property, maritime and environmental disputes," states the feature.

Muntz, who too was named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, has a practice that focuses on "representing beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) in contested trust, estate and probate litigation." He also serves as Vice-Chair of the RMO Foundation, which is dedicated to the prevention of elder abuse and to advancing diversity, inclusion, children's, veterans' and art initiatives.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

