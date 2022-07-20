MIND Research Institute Announces New Vice President of Engagement

Caroline Wynne to lead the continuous development of marketing strategies for the organization

IRVINE, Calif. , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) has hired Caroline Wynne as Vice President of Engagement to lead marketing strategies and brand awareness. Wynne brings more than 17 years of marketing experience to the role.

At MIND, Wynne will be responsible for managing the organization's marketing plans and activities that promote and enhance the organization's initiatives, which include the visual instructional ST Math® program, the MathMINDs initiative, which brings math out of the classroom, as well as future research and development projects.

"We are excited to have Caroline join the MIND team," said Jim Kirchner, Chief Revenue Officer of MIND. "I appreciate her passion and look forward to the fresh perspective that her vast marketing experience will bring to our engagement efforts."

Wynne has spent most of her marketing career at edtech organizations working closely with K-12 school districts and state departments of education. Most recently, she built and led a successful marketing team at Lexia Learning. Previously, as a marketing leader at Voyager Sopris and Performance Matters, she launched new edtech products, acted as a brand steward, implemented impactful thought leadership programs, and managed customer communications.

"MIND has a unique opportunity to prepare all students to solve the world's most challenging problems," said Wynne. "I'm excited to be a part of the collaborative leadership team and I look forward to leading the engagement team as we scale our impact towards accomplishing the mission."

Wynne holds a Bachelor of Arts in business marketing from Queens University of Charlotte.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

