LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success and demand of the 2021 House of Spirits experiences in LA, Dallas, and NYC, Meyer2Meyer Entertainment and leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, announce House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, is returning this fall, with a new season, new characters, and new cocktails.

Tickets for House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée are on sale and can be purchased through Fever's marketplace here .

The 2-hour immersive cocktail experience, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2019, is a Halloween spectacle that takes place within an eerie, elegantly macabre mansion. Each event experience has a unique, interactive storyline, allowing guests the chance to freely roam the eerie residence, invoke a giant ouija board and meet mystical tarot readers.

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée will be returning to Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York, as well as opening its doors in Seattle, Nashville, and Houston. Each new city starts with a story, while each returning city will see the seasons change with a new story. For those really paying attention, they can follow an entire overarching storyline connecting all previous experiences.

Step into a world of the macabre, with House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a peculiar experience unlike any other. Freely roam a bizarre residence and experience a night of themed cocktails, mystifying magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and much more!

Each experience tells its own interactive story. This season at Casa Vertigo in Los Angeles, guests will experience House of Spirits: Vaughan Hall. The characters and themes of the season are loosely based on the famous haunting of Loftus Hall in Ireland. The show also touches on Irish folklore and myths throughout the centuries.

In a historic mansion on Wall Street in NYC and at The Alexander Mansion Dallas, the characters and themes of House of Spirits: Volkov Manor are loosely based on real life inspirations, including the final days of Grigori Rasputin, the ancient god Veles and other Slavic folktales throughout the centuries

While visitors at secret mansions in Seattle and Nashville, and Heaven on Earth in Houston will freely roam the mysterious Casa Vega, the mysteriously haunted home of Francisco and Molly Vega. The characters and themes of House of Spirits: Casa Vega are loosely based on real life inspirations, including Spanish painter Francisco Goya, his final days painting his famous Black Paintings, as well as several other Spanish folktales and traditions throughout the centuries.

Discover a world of phantasmic refinement. Guests are highly encouraged to dress up for the soirée in any time period specific fashion, costume or elegant dress. House of Spirits is how adults do Halloween: at the most exclusive cocktail party in town for the season.

Ticket prices range, starting from $70-$90, with 3 ticketing options.The Standard ticket includes four miniature craft cocktails inspired by different rooms in the residence and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. The Plus tickets start from $75 and include five miniature craft cocktails, and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. A new tier this year, the decadent Premier ticket, is "how adults trick or treat" - it includes five miniature craft cocktail tastings, paired with French chocolate truffles curated by chocolate "sommeliers". Starting at $90, the Premier ticket also includes expedited check-in, first entry into the show and access to all attractions and show areas. Additional cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and food items will be available for purchase at the event.

