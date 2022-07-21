Lincoln Avenue Capital Champions Youth Education at MLB All-Star Event in Partnership with Baseball Hall of Fame and Morgan Stanley

Baseball Hall of Fame and mission-driven affordable housing developer partner to provide children from Los Angeles community the opportunity to meet Major League Baseball players and enjoy interactive, educational activities at Play Ball Park. Additional photos available upon request.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital ("LAC"), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, continued its longstanding partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (Hall of Fame) and Morgan Stanley to support youth development. The organizations sponsored a field trip to Play Ball Park for children and parents in the local Chatsworth community.

The interactive visit to Play Ball Park, part of the 2022 MLB All-Star Week events in Los Angeles, marks LAC and the Hall of Fame's latest joint effort to provide educational opportunities in lower-income communities. In fall 2021, the companies launched an afterschool program, supported by a grant from Morgan Stanley, that provides an engaging learning experience for students through the lens of baseball—including at LAC affordable housing properties across the country.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital takes a resident-first approach that directly benefits local communities," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are grateful to continue working with the Hall of Fame and Morgan Stanley to support our young residents and enrich their education through innovative programs."

Children from Waterstone Apartments, a 354-unit affordable- and workforce- housing property under LAC ownership, attended the interactive event on Tuesday. They participated in educational activities including baseball trivia and a "Tools of the Trade" history of baseball equipment over the years. Students had the opportunity to tour a pop-up exhibit with artifacts from the Hall of Fame that have traveled cross country specifically for Play Ball Park. Attendees also celebrated "Legacy Day," as 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

"The Play Ball Park experience from Lincoln Avenue Capital and Hall of Fame was amazing! We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to enroll our son in the Baseball Hall of Fame Program at Waterstone," said Samesha Carruth, resident and parent at Waterstone Apartments.

"Today's event at Play Ball Park served as a representation of the Hall of Fame's fun and engaging efforts to foster youth education," said Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. "The Hall of Fame's outreach initiatives with Morgan Stanley and Lincoln Avenue Capital allow us to support lower-income children across the country with our award-winning educational curriculum that teaches key history and culturally relevant topics through the lens of baseball."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 21 states, with a portfolio of 109 properties comprising 20,000+ units.

About Hall Of Fame: The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent, non-profit educational institution dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience and honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our national pastime.

