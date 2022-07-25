Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q22 and 1H22 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $1.67 and $0.74, respectively; and 2Q22 and 1H22 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.10 and $4.15, respectively

Jul. 25, 2022

PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Key highlights






Operating results

2Q22


2Q21


1H22


1H21

Total revenues:








In millions

$  643.8


$     509.6


$  1,258.8


$     989.5

Growth

26.3 %



27.2 %


Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

In millions

$  269.3


$     380.6


$     118.5


$     388.5

Per share

$    1.67


$       2.61


$       0.74


$       2.74

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

In millions

$  338.8


$     282.3


$     663.4


$     545.2

Per share

$    2.10


$       1.93


$       4.15


$       3.84

Ringing of the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell to celebrate our 25th anniversary

In celebration of our 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company, we recently rang The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange to mark this momentous milestone. From our initial public offering on May 27, 1997 through May 27, 2022, we have generated a total stockholder return ("TSR") of 1,902%, assuming reinvestment of dividends, substantially outperforming the MSCI U.S. REIT Index TSR of 803% and the FTSE Nareit Equity Office Index TSR of 457%.

A REIT industry-leading high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or
     publicly traded large cap tenants


50 %








 Sustained strength in tenant collections:





     Tenant receivables as of June 30, 2022


$     7.1

million

     July tenant rent and receivables collected as of July 25, 2022


99.9 %








Occupancy of operating properties in North America


94.6 %



Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at
     recently acquired properties)


98.4 %

(1)


Operating margin


70 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin


70 %








Weighted-average remaining lease term:





     All tenants


7.1

years

     Top 20 tenants


10.2

years





(1)

Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 3.8%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenue. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

Record rental rate increases and continued historic high leasing volume

  • For 2Q22, rental rate increases of 45.4% and 33.9% (cash basis) represent the second- highest and the highest quarterly increases in Company history, respectively.
  • During 2Q22, we executed 2,279,758 RSF of leasing activity, representing the third-highest quarter of leasing volume in Company history; 87% of this leasing activity was generated from a roster of over 1,000 tenants and other relationships.


2Q22


1H22

Total leasing activity – RSF


2,279,758


4,743,196

Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF


916,436


2,356,132

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:





RSF (included in total leasing activity above)


1,087,082


1,951,159

Rental rate increases


45.4 %


39.0 %

Rental rate increases (cash basis)


33.9 %


25.2 %

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

  • Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.6 billion for 2Q22 annualized, up $315.5 million, or 24.3%, compared to 2Q21 annualized.
  • 97% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
  • Same property net operating income increases:

Strong valuations for partial interest sale and dispositions

During 2Q22, we completed a partial interest sale and dispositions aggregating $548.7 million, including:

  • Sale of a 70% interest in 300 Third Street in our Cambridge/Inner Suburbs submarket for a sales price of $166.5 million, or $1,802 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.6% and 4.3% (cash basis).
  • Sale of 12 properties in our Route 128 and Route 495 suburban submarkets of Greater Boston for an aggregate sales price of $334.4 million, or $542 per RSF, representing a capitalization rate (cash basis) of 5.1%.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity as of June 30, 2022

  • Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.
  • Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 2Q22 annualized.
  • Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28%.
  • 98.3% of our debt has a fixed rate.
  • 13.6 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.
  • $5.5 billion of liquidity.

Continued high demand for Alexandria's brand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and key near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue, primarily commencing from 3Q22 through 2Q25.

  • 7.8 million RSF of our value-creation projects, which are 78% leased/negotiating, are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q22 of $1.18 per common share, aggregating $4.60 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Our FFO payout ratio of 56% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Seventh overall Nareit Investor CARE Award winner

We received the 2022 Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Silver Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This represents our fifth consecutive and seventh overall Nareit Investor CARE Award since 2015, demonstrating consistency in delivering best-in-class transparency, quality, and efficiency in communications and reporting to the investment community.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:











(In millions, except per share
     amounts)

Amount


Per Share –
Diluted


Amount


Per Share –
Diluted


2Q22


2Q21


2Q22


2Q21


1H22


1H21


1H22


1H21

Unrealized (losses) gains
  on non-real estate
  investments

$  (68.1)


$ 244.0


$  (0.42)


$   1.67


$  (331.6)


$ 197.8


$  (2.07)


$   1.39

Significant realized gains
  on non-real estate
  investments


34.8



0.24



57.7



0.41

Gain on sales of real estate

214.2



1.33



214.2


2.8


1.34


0.02

Impairment of real estate


(4.9)



(0.03)



(10.1)



(0.07)

Loss on early
  extinguishment of debt

(3.3)



(0.02)



(3.3)


(67.3)


(0.02)


(0.47)

Total

$ 142.8


$ 273.9


$   0.89


$   1.88


$  (120.7)


$ 180.9


$  (0.75)


$   1.28

External growth and investment in real estate

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

  • During 2Q22, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 375,394 RSF across multiple submarkets.
  • 80% of construction costs related to active development and redevelopment projects aggregating 5.9 million RSF are under a guaranteed maximum price ("GMP") contract or other fixed contracts. Our budgets also include construction cost contingencies in GMP contracts plus additional landlord contingencies that generally range between 3% and 5%.
  • Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $39 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
  • During 2Q22, we commenced construction on six value-creation projects aggregating 917,599 RSF, including the following development projects:
  • As of 2Q22, our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and key near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters aggregates 7.8 million RSF and is 78% leased/negotiating.

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as
a percentage of gross assets


2Q22

Under construction projects 75% leased/negotiating


10 %

Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects expected to commence construction in
    the next six quarters 89% leased/negotiating


1 %

Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)


8 %

Land


2 %




(1)

Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Alexandria is at the vanguard of innovation for a high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants, with a focus on accommodating their current needs and providing them with a path for future growth

  • Reduced the upper end of our range of 2022 guidance for acquisitions by $750 million to a range from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.
  • During 2Q22, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 1.1 million RSF of future development and redevelopment opportunities for an aggregate purchase price of $280.1 million.

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of June 30, 2022

  • $33.7 billion in total market capitalization.
  • $23.4 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.
  • No debt maturities prior to 2025.
  • 13.6 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.


2Q22


Goal



Quarter


Trailing


4Q22



Annualized


12 Months


Annualized

Net debt and preferred stock to
    Adjusted EBITDA


5.5x



5.9x


Less than or equal to 5.1x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio


5.1x



5.1x


Greater than or equal to 5.1x


Key capital events

  • During 2Q22, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $403.4 million to sell 2.4 million shares under our ATM program at an average price of $169.38 per share (before underwriting discounts). As of June 30, 2022, the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock was $246.6 million.
  • During 2Q22, we did not issue shares to settle our outstanding forward equity agreements. We expect to issue an aggregate of 9.0 million shares at an average price of $187.91 per share to settle all our outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion in 2H22.
  • In April 2022, we repaid two secured notes payable aggregating $195.0 million due in 2024 with an effective interest rate of 3.40%. As a result, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $3.3 million.

Investments

  • As of June 30, 2022:

Subsequent event

  • On July 1, 2022, Stephen A. Richardson, our Co-Chief Executive Officer, tendered his resignation from all of his positions with the Company and its subsidiaries, effective July 31, 2022, and notified the Company of his intent to retire from full-time employment and his professional career for family and personal reasons.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

  • In June 2022, we released our 2021 ESG Report, which highlights our longstanding ESG leadership. The report details our efforts to advance our ESG impact, including by driving high-performance building design and operations to reduce carbon emissions, mitigating climate-related risk in our real estate portfolio, and investing in and providing essential infrastructure for sustainable agrifoodtech companies. It also showcases Alexandria's comprehensive efforts to catalyze the health, wellness, safety, and productivity of our employees, tenants, local communities, and the world through the built environment and beyond, including through our visionary social responsibility endeavors. Notable initiatives presented in the report that highlight our innovative approach include:

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million SF as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Acquisitions
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)











Square Footage














Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)








Property


Submarket/Market


Date of

Purchase


Number of
Properties


Operating

Occupancy


Future
Development


Operating With
Future Development/
Redevelopment


Operating(2)


Operating


Total(3)


Purchase Price


Completed in 1Q22






29


91 %


4,617,991


2,668,494


451,760



7,306,305


$

1,840,717


























Completed in 2Q22:
























 One Hampshire Street(4)


Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

     Greater Boston


6/23/22


1


100 %



88,591




88,591



140,000


Other


Various


Various


2


76


869,000


109,557




978,557



140,146








3


87 %


869,000


198,148

(5)

(5)

(5)

1,067,148



280,146


























Completed in July 2022






















9,561
























2,130,424


Pending(6)


Various


3Q22


















275,000


Other






















244,576


2022 acquisitions (midpoint)





















$

2,650,000


2022 guidance range(7)



















$2,550,000 – $2,750,000



(1)

We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.

(2)

Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo future development or redevelopment.

(3)

Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.

(4)

Represents the acquisition of a condominium in two floors of a seven-story building.

(5)

We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended June 30, 2022 to generate initial annual net operating income of approximately $9 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included three operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of June 16, 2022 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).

(6)

Represents acquisitions of land parcels to expand our mega campuses in our Cambridge and University Town Center submarkets.

(7)

We reduced the upper end of our range of 2022 guidance for acquisitions by $750 million. Refer to "Guidance" on page 6 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.




Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)















Capitalization
Rate

(Cash Basis)






Sales Price
per RSF


Gain or
Consideration
in Excess of
Book Value


Property


Submarket/Market


Date of
Sale


Interest
Sold


RSF


Capitalization
Rate



Sales Price































Completed 1H22:



























100 Binney Street


Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater
     Boston


3/30/22


70 %



432,931


3.6 %



3.5 %



$                713,228

(1)

$    2,353



$     413,615

(2)


300 Third Street


Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater
     Boston


6/27/22


70 %



131,963


4.6 %



4.3 %



166,485

(1)

$    1,802



113,020

(2)


Alexandria Park at 128, 285 Bear Hill
     Road, 111 and 130 Forbes
     Boulevard, and 20 Walkup Drive


Route 128 and Route 495/Greater
     Boston


6/8/22


100 %



617,043


5.1 %



5.1 %



334,397


$       542



202,325



Other











N/A



N/A



47,800


N/A



11,895




















1,261,910





$     740,855



Completed in July 2022:



























1450 Owens Street


Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area


7/1/22


20 %

(3)


191,000


N/A



N/A



25,039

(1)

N/A



$       10,083

(2)



















1,286,949



































Pending


San Diego


3Q22


TBD



TBD








140,000 160,000   





TBD  



Other




TBD


TBD



TBD








588,051





TBD  



2022 dispositions (midpoint)

















$             2,025,000



































2022 guidance range














$1,450,000 – $2,600,000










(1)

Represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us.

(2)

We retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.

(3)

Relates to the sale of a land parcel. Upon completion of the transaction, the noncontrolling interest share for our joint venture partner is 20% and is anticipated to increase to 75% as our partner contributes capital for construction over time.

Guidance
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions)

The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 8 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Key changes to our guidance include the reduction of an aggregate $635 million to our uses of capital, comprising a $350 million reduction in acquisitions and a $285 million reduction in construction spending. This reduction was offset by construction spending from January through June 2022, which increased by $335 million to slightly above the high end of our previous guidance range, as a result of construction spending associated with the leasing of our development and redevelopment projects under construction and our near-term pipeline projects. In addition, the midpoint of our guidance for funds from operations per share, as adjusted increased by three cents driven by strong same property performance and general and administrative savings in 2H22 resulting from the retirement of Stephen A. Richardson, our Co-Chief Executive Officer.













2022 Guidance


Reduction in uses of capital                                       




Reduction




Summary of key changes in guidance




As of 7/25/22


As of 4/25/22


Construction




$285




EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted




Refer to page 7


Acquisitions




$350




Same property net operating income increase




6.0% to 8.0%


5.9% to 7.9%










Same property net operating income increase (cash basis)




6.8% to 8.8%


6.5% to 8.5%










General and administrative expenses




$172 to $180


$168 to $176






As of 7/25/22




Key Sources and Uses of Capital


Range


Midpoint


Certain

Completed
Items


As of 4/25/22

Midpoint


Key
Changes to
Midpoint


Sources of capital:
















Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends


$             275


$             325


$

300





$              300




Net incremental debt


1,361


561



961


See below


950




Dispositions and sales of partial interest (refer to page 5)


1,450


2,600



2,025


$        1,287



1,950


$                75


Common equity


2,364


2,364



2,364


$        2,364

(1)


2,750


$             (386)


Total sources of capital


$          5,450


$          5,850


$

5,650





$           5,950




Uses of capital:
















Construction


$          2,900


$          3,100


$

3,000





$           2,950


$                50


Acquisitions (refer to page 4)


2,550


2,750



2,650


$        2,130



3,000


$             (350)


Total uses of capital


$          5,450


$          5,850


$

5,650





$           5,950




Incremental debt (included above):
















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable


$          1,800


$          1,800


$

1,800


$        1,800



$           1,800




Repayments of secured notes payable


(195)


(195)



(195)


$          (195)



(195)




Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other


(44)


(744)



(394)





(655)




Incremental cash expected to be held at December 31, 2022(2)


(200)


(300)



(250)






$             (250)


Net incremental debt


$          1,361


$             561


$

961





$              950




















(1)

Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $2.4 billion to sell 12.3 million shares of our common stock. During 1Q22, we settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 3.2 million shares and received net proceeds of $648.2 million. We expect to issue 9.0 million shares to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion in 2022.

(2)

We expect this forecasted cash at December 31, 2022 to result in a reduction of our 2023 debt capital needs.





Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted




As of 7/25/22


As of 4/25/22


Earnings per share(1)


$2.14 to $2.20


$1.08 to $1.18


Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.50




5.65



Gain on sales of real estate



(1.34)






Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)




(0.02)



Funds from operations per share(2)


 $6.28 to $6.34


$6.71 to $6.81


Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments



2.07




1.67



Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)



0.02




0.02



Acceleration of stock compensation due to executive officer resignation(4)



0.04






Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)




(0.02)



Other



(0.01)




(0.05)



Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(1)


$8.38 to $8.44


$8.33 to $8.43


Midpoint


$8.41


$8.38






As of 7/25/22


As of 4/25/22


Key Assumptions


Low


High


Low


High


Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022


95.2 %


95.8 %


95.2 %


95.8 %


Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:










Rental rate increases


30.0 %


35.0 %


30.0 %


35.0 %


Rental rate increases (cash basis)


18.0 %


23.0 %


18.0 %


23.0 %


Same property performance:










Net operating income increase


6.0 %


8.0 %


5.9 %


7.9 %


Net operating income increase (cash basis)


6.8 %


8.8 %


6.5 %


8.5 %


Straight-line rent revenue(5)


$              144


$              154


$              154


$              164


General and administrative expenses(4)


$              172


$              180


$              168


$              176


Capitalization of interest


$              269


$              279


$              269


$              279


Interest expense


$                90


$              100


$                90


$              100






















Key Credit Metrics


As of 7/25/22


As of 4/25/22

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized


Less than or equal to 5.1x


Less than or equal to 5.1x

Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized


Greater than or equal to 5.1x


Greater than or equal to 5.1x



(1)

Excludes unrealized gains or losses after June 30, 2022 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.

(2)

Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.

(3)

Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

(4)

Relates to the resignation of an executive officer in July 2022. General & administrative expenses increased by $4 million, including $7 million related to the acceleration of stock compensation due to the resignation of Stephen A. Richardson, our Co-Chief Executive Officer, partially offset by compensation savings in 2H22. Refer to "Subsequent event" on page 3 of this Earnings Press release for additional information.

(5)

The $10 million reduction in our guidance range for straight-line rent revenue includes reductions attributable to the following items:


  • Changes to our capital plan for 2022 as highlighted in our updated guidance for key sources and uses of capital on the previous page, including the following:
    • Lower acquisitions with operating activities in 2022 as well as the $350 million reduction in the midpoint of our guidance range for acquisitions; and
    • Higher dispositions compared to sales of partial interest.
  • Acceleration of $2 million contractual rental payments due under one long-term lease in our Cambridge/Inner Suburbs submarket.
  • Early terminations of below-market leases:
    • Includes two spaces aggregating 141,649 RSF in two markets, of which 51% has been re-leased at aggregate rental rate increases of 114% and 140% (cash basis). We expect the re-leased spaces to take occupancy by 3Q22.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company
June 30, 2022

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 7939670.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: https://www.are.com/fs/2022q2.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 633-7790; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million square feet ("SF") as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2022 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2022 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation®, That's What's in Our DNA®, At the Vanguard and Heart of the Life Science Ecosystem™, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/22


3/31/22


12/31/21


9/30/21


6/30/21


6/30/22


6/30/21

Revenues:















 Income from rentals


$       640,959


$       612,554


$       574,656


$       546,527


$       508,371


$    1,253,513


$       987,066

 Other income


2,805


2,511


2,267


1,232


1,248


5,316


2,402

Total revenues


643,764


615,065


576,923


547,759


509,619


1,258,829


989,468
















Expenses:















 Rental operations


196,284


181,328


175,717


165,995


143,955


377,612


281,843

 General and administrative


43,397


40,931


41,654


37,931


37,880


84,328


71,876

 Interest


24,257


29,440


34,862


35,678


35,158


53,697


71,625

 Depreciation and amortization


242,078


240,659


239,254


210,842


190,052


482,737


370,965

 Impairment of real estate





42,620


4,926



10,055

 Loss on early extinguishment of debt


3,317






3,317


67,253

Total expenses


509,333


492,358


491,487


493,066


411,971


1,001,691


873,617
















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures


213


220


3,018


3,091


2,609


433


6,146

Investment (loss) income


(39,481)


(240,319)


(112,884)


67,084


304,263


(279,800)


305,277

Gain (loss) on sales of real estate


214,219



124,226


(435)



214,219


2,779

Net income (loss)


309,382


(117,392)


99,796


124,433


404,520


191,990


430,053

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(37,168)


(32,177)


(24,901)


(21,286)


(19,436)


(69,345)


(36,848)

Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
   stockholders


272,214


(149,569)


74,895


103,147


385,084


122,645


393,205

Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards


(2,934)


(2,081)


(2,098)


(1,883)


(4,521)


(4,134)


(4,663)

Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
   common stockholders


$       269,280


$     (151,650)


$         72,797


$       101,264


$       380,563


$       118,511


$       388,542
















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,
     Inc.'s common stockholders:















 Basic


$             1.67


$            (0.96)


$             0.47


$             0.67


$             2.61


$             0.74


$             2.74

 Diluted


$             1.67


$            (0.96)


$             0.47


$             0.67


$             2.61


$             0.74


$             2.74
















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:















 Basic


161,412


158,198


153,464


150,854


145,825


159,814


141,596

 Diluted


161,412


158,198


154,307


151,561


146,058


159,814


141,896
















Dividends declared per share of common stock


$             1.18


$             1.15


$             1.15


$             1.12


$             1.12


$             2.33


$             2.21



Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)



6/30/22


3/31/22


12/31/21


9/30/21


6/30/21

Assets











Investments in real estate


$  27,952,931


$  27,100,009


$  24,980,669


$  23,071,514


$  21,692,385

Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures


37,587


38,456


38,483


321,737


323,622

Cash and cash equivalents


420,258


775,060


361,348


325,872


323,876

Restricted cash


97,404


95,106


53,879


42,182


33,697

Tenant receivables


7,069


7,570


7,379


7,749


6,710

Deferred rent


905,699


881,743


839,335


816,219


781,600

Deferred leasing costs


498,434


484,184


402,898


329,952


321,005

Investments


1,657,461


1,661,101


1,876,564


2,046,878


1,999,283

Other assets


1,667,210


1,801,027


1,658,818


1,596,615


1,536,672

Total assets


$  33,244,053


$  32,844,256


$  30,219,373


$  28,558,718


$  27,018,850












Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity











Secured notes payable


$         24,986


$       208,910


$       205,198


$       198,758


$       227,984

Unsecured senior notes payable


10,096,462


10,094,337


8,316,678


8,314,851


8,313,025

Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper


149,958



269,990


749,978


299,990

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities


2,317,940


2,172,692


2,210,410


2,149,450


1,825,387

Dividends payable


192,571


187,701


183,847


173,560


170,647

Total liabilities


12,781,917


12,663,640


11,186,123


11,586,597


10,837,033












Commitments and contingencies






















Redeemable noncontrolling interests


9,612


9,612


9,612


11,681


11,567












Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:











Common stock


1,615


1,614


1,580


1,532


1,507

Additional paid-in capital


17,149,571


16,934,094


16,195,256


14,727,735


14,194,023

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(11,851)


(5,727)


(7,294)


(6,029)


(4,508)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity


17,139,335


16,929,981


16,189,542


14,723,238


14,191,022

Noncontrolling interests


3,313,189


3,241,023


2,834,096


2,237,202


1,979,228

Total equity


20,452,524


20,171,004


19,023,638


16,960,440


16,170,250

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity


$  33,244,053


$  32,844,256


$  30,219,373


$  28,558,718


$  27,018,850



Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)


The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/22


3/31/22


12/31/21


9/30/21


6/30/21


6/30/22


6/30/21

Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders


$   269,280


$  (151,650)


$     72,797


$   101,264


$   380,563


$   118,511


$   388,542

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets


238,565


237,160


234,979


205,436


186,498


475,725


364,218

Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real
  estate JVs


(26,418)


(23,681)


(21,265)


(17,871)


(16,301)


(50,099)


(31,744)

Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs


934


955


3,058


3,465


4,135


1,889


7,211

(Gain) loss on sales of real estate


(214,219)



(124,226)


435



(214,219)


(2,779)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties





18,602


1,754



6,883

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards





(1,472)


(2,191)



(4,427)

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
   diluted(1)


268,142


62,784


165,343


309,859


554,458


331,807


727,904

Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments


68,128


263,433


139,716


14,432


(244,031)


331,561


(197,780)

Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments





(52,427)


(34,773)



(57,692)

Impairment of real estate





24,018


3,172



3,172

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


3,317






3,317


67,253

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards


(778)


(1,604)


(1,432)


149


3,428


(3,264)


2,382

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
   diluted, as adjusted


$   338,809


$   324,613


$   303,627


$   296,031


$   282,254


$   663,421


$   545,239



(1)

Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.





Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)
June 30, 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)


The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/22


3/31/22


12/31/21


9/30/21


6/30/21


6/30/22


6/30/21

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common
    stockholders – diluted


$         1.67


$        (0.96)


$         0.47


$         0.67


$         2.61


$         0.74


$         2.74

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets


1.32


1.36


1.40


1.26


1.19


2.68


2.39

Gain on sales of real estate


(1.33)



(0.80)




(1.34)


(0.02)

Impairment of real estate – rental properties





0.12


0.01



0.05

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards





(0.01)


(0.01)



(0.03)

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
    stockholders – diluted


1.66


0.40


1.07


2.04


3.80


2.08


5.13

Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments


0.42


1.67


0.91


0.10


(1.67)


2.07


(1.39)

Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments





(0.35)


(0.24)



(0.41)

Impairment of real estate





0.16


0.02



0.02

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


0.02






0.02


0.47

Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)


(0.01)



0.02


(0.02)


0.02

Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
     stockholders – diluted, as adjusted


$         2.10


$         2.05


$         1.97


$         1.95


$         1.93


$         4.15


$         3.84
















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for calculation of:















Earnings per share – diluted


161,412


158,198


154,307


151,561


146,058


159,814


141,896

Funds from operations, diluted, per share


161,412


158,209


154,307


151,561


146,058


159,814


141,896

Funds from operations, diluted, as adjusted, per share


161,412


158,209


154,307


151,561


146,058


159,814


141,896

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-reports-2q22-and-1h22-net-income-per-share--diluted-of-1-67-and-0-74--respectively-and-2q22-and-1h22-ffo-per-share--diluted-as-adjusted-of-2-10-and-4-15--respectively-301592662.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

