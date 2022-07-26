Avient Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter sales grew to $1.3 billion , a 5% increase over the prior year quarter, and an all-time quarterly record

GAAP EPS increased 24% to $0.92 compared to $0.74 in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EPS increased 13% to $0.98 compared to $0.87 in the prior year quarter, exceeding second quarter guidance of $0.92 . Results driven by better than expected results in the Americas, more than offsetting extended COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai

Third quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.80 introduced with full year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.50 maintained (without giving effect to any adjustments for the announced acquisition of DSM Protective Materials and potential sale of Distribution)

Most recent Sustainability Report published, highlighting the company's progress on ESG initiatives focused on People, Products, Planet and Performance

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable solutions, today announced its second quarter 2022 results. The company delivered second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.92 compared to $0.74 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that GAAP EPS includes special items (Attachment 3), which impacted EPS in both periods.

"Overall, we are pleased with our performance as we have been able to overcome a number of continuing challenges including inflation, supply chain disruptions, extended lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "Second quarter sales increased 5% over the prior year quarter to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EPS increased 13% (20% excluding negative foreign exchange) to $0.98."

Mr. Patterson added, "We have been on a multi-year journey to transform our portfolio and become a premier formulator of specialty and sustainable solutions. Our recent performance demonstrates the resiliency of our portfolio during challenging times."

As a continuation of its specialty transformation, the company announced in April it had entered into an agreement to acquire the DSM Protective Materials business (including the Dyneema® brand) ("Dyneema") and that it is exploring the sale of its Distribution business.

In this regard Mr. Patterson added, "We remain on track with our timeline for the acquisition and expect to close in September, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, we embarked on a formal process to explore the sale of our Distribution business and are encouraged by the level of interest we have received from several potential buyers."

Without giving effect to any impacts from the pending acquisition of Dyneema and potential sale of Avient Distribution, the company provided third quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.80, a 14% increase from the prior year quarter, and maintained its full year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.50. "We expect demand in Asia to improve from the prior quarter and growth to continue in the Americas, offsetting softening conditions in Europe and weaker foreign exchange," said Jamie A. Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation.

The company also announced that it has issued its latest Sustainability Report, available at www.avient.com/sustainability . The comprehensive online publication highlights progress made toward Avient's 2030 Sustainability Goals, along with other news and information on ESG matters. "Every day we are making positive impacts across the sustainability spectrum, particularly with our growing portfolio of sustainable solutions for customers," said Mr. Patterson. "Our sustainability report offers a transparent look into where we are focused, how we are leading and what this ultimately means for our many stakeholders, as well as our planet."

Avient will be hosting a webcast on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to discuss second quarter results and provide more details about the Dyneema acquisition and potential sale of its Distribution business.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,800 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com/.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Sales $ 1,302.4

$ 1,235.2

$ 2,596.2

$ 2,397.5 Operating Income 129.5

108.1

258.1

228.5 Net income attributable to Avient shareholders 84.7

68.8

168.9

148.1 Basic earnings per share attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.93

$ 0.75

$ 1.85

$ 1.62 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.92

$ 0.74

$ 1.83

$ 1.60



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income attributable to Avient shareholders $ 84.7

$ 0.92

$ 68.8

$ 0.74 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 5.1

0.06

11.7

0.13 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 89.8

$ 0.98

$ 80.5

$ 0.87



Six months ended

June 30, 2022

Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income attributable to Avient shareholders $ 168.9

$ 1.83

$ 148.1

$ 1.60 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 12.3

0.13

14.3

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 181.2

$ 1.96

$ 162.4

$ 1.76

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Sales $ 1,302.4

$ 1,235.2

$ 2,596.2

$ 2,397.5 Cost of sales 998.6

946.5

1,998.7

1,806.4 Gross margin 303.8

288.7

597.5

591.1 Selling and administrative expense 174.3

180.6

339.4

362.6 Operating income 129.5

108.1

258.1

228.5 Interest expense, net (16.2)

(19.5)

(33.1)

(38.8) Other income, net 1.4

1.2

0.8

2.7 Income before income taxes 114.7

89.8

225.8

192.4 Income tax expense (30.0)

(20.4)

(56.6)

(43.3) Net income 84.7

69.4

169.2

149.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(0.6)

(0.3)

(1.0) Net income attributable to Avient shareholders $ 84.7

$ 68.8

$ 168.9

$ 148.1















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic $ 0.93

$ 0.75

$ 1.85

$ 1.62















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.74

$ 1.83

$ 1.60















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2375

$ 0.2125

$ 0.4750

$ 0.4250















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.4

91.3

91.4

91.3 Diluted 92.1

92.4

92.2

92.3

Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Special items (1) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation and amortization $ (2.6)

$ (1.5)

$ (7.0)

$ (3.3) Environmental remediation costs (3.0)

(12.5)

(5.0)

(13.0) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 7.6

—

8.2

4.5 Acquisition related costs —

1.4

—

1.4 Impact on cost of sales 2.0

(12.6)

(3.8)

(10.4)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (4.2)

(0.4)

(3.3)

(1.7) Acquisition related costs (2.1)

(1.2)

(5.0)

(4.5) Impact on selling and administrative expense (6.3)

(1.6)

(8.3)

(6.2)















Impact on operating income (4.3)

(14.2)

(12.1)

(16.6)















Other income, net —

—

0.1

— Mark-to-market on cross-currency swaps 0.9

—

0.9

— Impact on income before income taxes (3.4)

(14.2)

(11.1)

(16.6) Income tax benefit on above special items 0.8

3.4

2.8

4.3 Tax adjustments(2) (2.5)

(0.9)

(4.0)

(2.0) Impact of special items on net income attributable to Avient Shareholders $ (5.1)

$ (11.7)

$ (12.3)

$ (14.3)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.06)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.16)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 92.1

92.4

92.2

92.3





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 645.1

$ 601.2 Accounts receivable, net 752.6

642.3 Inventories, net 494.0

461.1 Other current assets 128.4

122.4 Total current assets 2,020.1

1,827.0 Property, net 638.9

676.1 Goodwill 1,256.8

1,286.4 Intangible assets, net 867.2

925.2 Operating lease assets, net 62.7

74.1 Other non-current assets 197.9

208.4 Total assets $ 5,043.6

$ 4,997.2







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 607.7

$ 8.6 Accounts payable 634.0

553.9 Current operating lease obligations 21.4

24.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 307.5

353.9 Total current liabilities 1,570.6

940.6 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,249.1

1,850.3 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 95.0

100.0 Deferred income taxes 106.6

100.6 Non-current operating lease obligations 41.8

50.1 Other non-current liabilities 154.7

165.1 Total non-current liabilities 1,647.2

2,266.1 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 1,809.7

1,774.7 Noncontrolling interest 16.1

15.8 Total equity 1,825.8

1,790.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,043.6

$ 4,997.2

Attachment 5 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income $ 169.2

$ 149.1 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 71.1

69.5 Accelerated depreciation and amortization 3.2

1.4 Share-based compensation expense 6.3

5.6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (133.2)

(196.1) Increase in inventories (45.9)

(88.1) Increase in accounts payable 98.5

108.4 Decrease in pension and other post-retirement benefits (9.9)

(9.2) (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net (52.6)

27.5 Net cash provided by operating activities 106.7

68.1 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (34.0)

(42.1) Settlement of cross-currency swaps 75.1

— Net cash proceeds used by other assets —

(2.0) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 41.1

(44.1) Financing activities





Purchase of common shares for treasury (36.4)

(4.2) Cash dividends paid (43.5)

(38.8) Repayment of long-term debt (4.4)

(4.4) Payments of withholding tax on share awards (4.1)

(4.2) Net cash used by financing activities (88.4)

(51.6) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (15.5)

(5.7) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 43.9

(33.3) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 601.2

649.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 645.1

$ 616.2

Attachment 6 Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 649.1

$ 624.4

$ 1,298.6

$ 1,233.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 243.9

240.6

488.6

457.1 Distribution 443.2

404.4

876.1

767.1 Corporate and eliminations (33.8)

(34.2)

(67.1)

(60.4) Sales $ 1,302.4

$ 1,235.2

$ 2,596.2

$ 2,397.5















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 193.4

$ 193.4

$ 385.5

$ 390.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 67.4

69.6

137.2

134.3 Distribution 42.9

40.1

82.2

79.4 Corporate and eliminations 0.1

(14.4)

(7.4)

(13.5) Gross margin $ 303.8

$ 288.7

$ 597.5

$ 591.1















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 99.8

$ 107.1

$ 197.4

$ 215.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 30.8

32.3

60.9

62.8 Distribution 15.8

16.4

30.9

31.7 Corporate and eliminations 27.9

24.8

50.2

52.3 Selling and administrative expense $ 174.3

$ 180.6

$ 339.4

$ 362.6















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 93.6

$ 86.3

$ 188.1

$ 175.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 36.6

37.3

76.3

71.5 Distribution 27.1

23.7

51.3

47.7 Corporate and eliminations (27.8)

(39.2)

(57.6)

(65.8) Operating income $ 129.5

$ 108.1

$ 258.1

$ 228.5















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 119.5

$ 111.6

$ 240.0

$ 227.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 44.3

45.4

91.8

87.4 Distribution 27.3

23.9

51.7

48.1 Corporate and eliminations (25.1)

(39.0)

(51.1)

(63.8) Other income, net 1.4

1.2

0.8

2.7 EBITDA $ 167.4

$ 143.1

$ 333.2

$ 302.1

Attachment 7 Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2022

2021

2022

2021















Sales $ 1,302.4

$ 1,235.2

$ 2,596.2

$ 2,397.5















Gross margin - GAAP 303.8

288.7

597.5

591.1 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) (2.0)

12.6

3.8

10.4 Adjusted gross margin $ 301.8

$ 301.3

$ 601.3

$ 601.5















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 23.3 %

24.4 %

23.2 %

25.1 %















Operating income - GAAP 129.5

108.1

258.1

228.5 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 4.3

14.2

12.1

16.6 Adjusted operating income $ 133.8

$ 122.3

$ 270.2

$ 245.1















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 10.3 %

9.9 %

10.4 %

10.2 %

The table below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most comparable US GAAP figures.





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from before income taxes $ 114.7

$ 3.4

$ 118.1

$ 89.8

$ 14.2

$ 104.0























Income tax expense - GAAP (30.0)

—

(30.0)

(20.4)

—

(20.4) Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —

(0.8)

(0.8)

—

(3.4)

(3.4) Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —

2.5

2.5

—

0.9

0.9 Income tax (expense) benefit $ (30.0)

$ 1.7

$ (28.3)

$ (20.4)

$ (2.5)

$ (22.9)























Effective Tax Rate(1) 26.1 %





23.9 %

22.7 %





22.0 %



(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding







Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted

Results























Income from before income taxes $ 225.8

$ 11.1

$ 236.9

$ 192.4

$ 16.6

$ 209.0























Income tax expense - GAAP (56.6)

—

(56.6)

(43.3)

—

(43.3) Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —

(2.8)

(2.8)

—

(4.3)

(4.3) Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —

4.0

4.0

—

2.0

2.0 Income tax (expense) benefit $ (56.6)

$ 1.2

$ (55.4)

$ (43.3)

$ (2.3)

$ (45.6)























Effective Tax Rate(1) 25.0 %





23.4 %

22.5 %





21.8 %



(1) Rates may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding





Reconciliation of EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 93.6

$ 86.3

$ 188.1

$ 175.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 36.6

37.3

76.3

71.5 Distribution 27.1

23.7

51.3

47.7 Corporate and eliminations (27.8)

(39.2)

(57.6)

(65.8) Operating income $ 129.5

$ 108.1

$ 258.1

$ 228.5















Items below OI in Corporate:













Other income, net $ 1.4

$ 1.2

$ 0.8

$ 2.7















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 25.9

$ 25.3

$ 51.9

$ 52.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 7.7

8.1

15.5

15.9 Distribution 0.2

0.2

0.4

0.4 Corporate and eliminations 2.7

0.2

6.5

2.0 Depreciation & Amortization $ 36.5

$ 33.8

$ 74.3

$ 70.9















EBITDA:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 119.5

$ 111.6

$ 240.0

$ 227.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 44.3

45.4

91.8

87.4 Distribution 27.3

23.9

51.7

48.1 Corporate and eliminations (25.1)

(39.0)

(51.1)

(63.8) Other income, net 1.4

1.2

$ 0.8

$ 2.7 EBITDA $ 167.4

$ 143.1

$ 333.2

$ 302.1



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income – GAAP $ 84.7

$ 69.4

$ 169.2

$ 149.1 Income tax expense 30.0

20.4

56.6

43.3 Interest expense 16.2

19.5

33.1

38.8 Depreciation and amortization 36.5

33.8

74.3

70.9 EBITDA $ 167.4

$ 143.1

$ 333.2

$ 302.1 Special items, before tax 3.4

14.2

11.1

16.6 Depreciation and amortization included in special items (1.1)

1.4

(3.2)

0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169.7

$ 158.7

$ 341.1

$ 319.5



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS







Net income attributable to Avient shareholders $ 68.8

$ 0.74 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 11.7

0.13 Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items 80.5

0.87 FX adjustment (4.9)

(0.05) Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items, adjusted for FX $ 75.6

$ 0.82

