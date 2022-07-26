Trend Micro Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Achieving status reaffirms cloud leadership role in AWS Marketplace

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has achieved the updated Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation demonstrates that Trend Micro continues to be a key AWS Partner Network (APN) member in helping secure joint customers' cloud environments.

Trend Micro Cloud One can be purchased in minutes in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. To see how Trend Micro Cloud One can help secure your cloud environment, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-g232pyu6l55l4.

"Every day, there are new AWS services available. Cloudnexa, Trend Micro, and AWS work together, so whenever a new AWS service is released, Trend Micro already has it covered," said MJ DiBerardino, CEO at Cloudnexa. "Trend Micro is open to our concept and also willing to collaborate with us to meet our customers' needs, including developing a usage-based licensing model, showing that they are as forward-thinking and visionary as we are."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners will deep industry experience and expertise.

Mike Milner, vice president of cloud technology at Trend Micro: "Global organizations continue to migrate to the cloud in droves to drive innovation and growth in the post-pandemic era. However, security remains a concern for many. That's why we're delighted to work with AWS to ensure these organizations can optimize their cloud migration without incurring additional cyber risk. Security in the cloud can and should be better than on-premises."

Trend Micro remains a committed and long-term AWS Security Competency Partner. The seamless integration provides automated, flexible, all-in-one security for AWS customers, helping them optimize cloud migrations, and cloud-native applications and achieve cloud operational excellence.

