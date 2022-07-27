Advice For Managing Your Remote Workforce

Experience as a remote employee helped an executive transition to remote manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a good manager is not substantially different when your employees are working from home than when they're in the office, says Shomari Hearn, managing vice president at Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC.

Palisades Hudson Financial Group strives to provide impartial information and advice that promotes clients' financial security, the well-being of their loved ones, the satisfaction of their legal obligations and the achievement of their philanthropic goals. The firm is based on the principle that effective advice has to combine income taxes, estate planning, insurance, investment management and many other areas as seamlessly as possible. (PRNewsfoto/Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

In a recent article ( https://www.palisadeshudson.com/2022/06/managing-remote-workers-is-nothing-new/ ), Hearn shared his own experience as first a hybrid, and then a fully remote employee, at a time when such arrangements were uncommon. The arrival of COVID-19 left many companies and managers with less experience struggling to adjust to a safer, more distant arrangement. As it becomes clear that hybrid and remote work is here to stay, Hearn advises supervisors not to panic.

"A good manager sets clear goals and priorities, whether workers are remote or not," Hearn says. He adds that "if you are used to managing staff in person, the shift to remote work may have led you to examine how you set goals and the way that you measure them."

Managers should prioritize clear communication and transparent goals, Hearn suggests. He also notes that remote employees need special attention during the onboarding process. Intangible factors like building co-worker relationships or transmitting company culture may have happened naturally when a team was working together in person. Managers should consider alternatives for employees who remain fully or partially remote.

Hearn also urges managers to think about digital security when laying out work-from-home policies.

"Adjusting to managing remote workers can mean rethinking certain habits and adopting new tools," Hearn writes. "But being transparent, proactive and attentive will ensure that your employees thrive in their roles."

As managing vice president – the first in the firm's history – Hearn holds executive responsibility for Palisades Hudson's operations across its offices nationwide. Though based in the firm's Fort Lauderdale headquarters, he regularly meets with clients across the U.S. and abroad. Hearn holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and IRS Enrolled Agent credentials, and his advice has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, Barron's, and many other publications. In addition to contributing to the firm's newsletter, Hearn authored chapters in Palisades Hudson's two books, "The High Achiever's Guide to Wealth" and "Looking Ahead: Life, Family, Wealth and Business After 55," both of which are available on Amazon.

Contact: Amy Laburda, amy@palisadeshudson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC