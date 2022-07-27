HubSync Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Certification with Laika

Achieving SOC 2 compliance highlights HubSync's commitment to the top CPA firms and tax professionals' highest standards for managing customer data

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSync , the industry's first fully digital, end-to-end productivity platform for top CPA firms and tax professionals, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 examination and are officially SOC 2 compliant.

"HubSync's SOC 2 certification is essential to doing business in our industry and our clients expect the highest level of security and compliance," said HubSync CEO, John McGowan. "We were already operating with stringent policies and procedures, but receiving a formal SOC 2 certification is an important step in our business evolution. Laika accelerated our SOC 2 compliance process with their expertise and technology automation and our partnership resulted in a seamless SOC2 process."

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the certification process, HubSync completed a thorough compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

To earn this certification, HubSync partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. HubSync executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

About HubSync

HubSync's mission is to simplify and automate the tax preparation and consulting process for the tax and accounting industry with best-in-class technology and solutions enabling tax professionals and their clients to actually enjoy getting their taxes filed. Top CPA firms and tax professionals have come to rely on HubSync's integrated platform to elevate their services and modernize their offerings. Learn more at www.HubSync.com .

About Laika



Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com

