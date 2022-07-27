MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GULF ISLAMIC INVESTMENTS TO DEBUT THE LUCAN, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION RESIDENCES IN LONDON, THE FIRST STANDALONE AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION RESIDENCES

Slated for Completion by 2024, the Exclusive Property will Feature 31 Residences with Unrivaled Design, Amenities, and Services in the Heart of Chelsea, One of London's Most Elite Neighborhoods

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) to introduce The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences in London, the first standalone Autograph Collection Residences globally. The sophisticated project is set to include 31 contemporary, stylish homes in a historic redeveloped property located within the storied Chelsea neighborhood in London. The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences is expected to welcome its first residents in 2024.

With this milestone agreement, Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) introduces a new landmark London property and signs its first real estate management agreement with a global hospitality brand, setting the stage for the debut of the Autograph Collection Residences brand in the United Kingdom and debuting the first standalone residential product for the brand globally.

"The stunning, historic Chelsea neighborhood in London is such an exciting location for the inaugural standalone Autograph Collection Residences. It truly speaks to the dynamic brand, with its unique perspective and heartfelt design, and we look forward to exploring the future of standalone Autograph Collection Residences," said Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA at Marriott International.

Marriott International continues to lead in the branded residential segment with nearly 225 total open and pipeline residential projects across 42 countries and territories. With 16 distinct residential brands, Marriott International's portfolio of branded residences offers an expansive array of lifestyle and location choices with both luxury and premium brands. Marriott International's global residential portfolio is expected to grow by approximately 60% by 2025.

"We are proud to work with Marriott International to support our debut project in London and introduce this incredible residential brand to a community rich with history and London's best lifestyle options," said Mohammed Al Hassan, Co-CEO of GII. Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of GII added: "Autograph Collection Residences are renowned for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, which perfectly fits within Chelsea. The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences will be a perfect addition to the community."

Located in the heart of one of London's most elite neighborhoods: the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences is located off of Kings Road, midway between Sloane Square and South Kensington underground stations in south-west London. The walkable urban location is in close proximity to Sloane Avenue, Harrods, the Saatchi Art Gallery, and the Royal Court Theatre.

The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences will bring discerning lifestyle and amenities to the sought-after neighborhood. With 31 gracious residences ranging in size from one-, two-, and three-bedroom units as well as a signature penthouse, owners will have access to stylish common areas designed by renowned British luxury interiors studio Rive Gauche, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and 24-hour valet service with underground garage parking. Residents living in The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences will have similar perks to staying at a hotel, with services such as housekeeping, personal trainers, pet care, and floristry. The 24-hour in-house concierge team will offer unparalleled connections to an extensive network of exclusive opportunities available only to residents, including private dining with top London chefs, parties and events, and personal shopping connections.

Autograph Collection Residences is a growing collection of independently designed homes, handpicked for their creative vision, heartfelt design, and authentic sense of place. Rich in character, these branded homes reflect the spirit of individual Owners and are equally as unique. Every carefully crafted residence is a true original and defies convention.

