Pega Introduces Pega Launchpad to Empower Users to Build and Monetize New B2B SaaS Apps

New product will help application providers open new revenue streams by bringing powerful workflow-based SaaS apps to market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced Pega Launchpad™ – a new cloud-based, low-code application development platform that will empower anyone to quickly build and launch B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) applications for commercialization. Pega Launchpad combines enterprise-grade workflow automation capabilities with features that make it easy for software providers to develop and scale new B2B SaaS applications.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Increasingly, companies with deep business knowledge are also becoming technology providers wanting to rapidly deliver subscription B2B software applications. But in today's highly competitive SaaS landscape, engineering talent is scarce, designing scalable applications is complex, buyer expectations are high, and speed is critical. Pega Launchpad is purpose-built to address these unique challenges with a complete application development platform that will offer:

Visual low-code development for creating powerful solutions: With the ability to help quickly capture workflows, application providers can go from a new idea to recurring revenue with powerful apps they can sell to subscribers.

Controllable support for subscriber customizations: Application providers will be able to define and control the configuration options their customers can use to personalize their new subscription.

Full visibility and control across apps, subscribers, and users: An easy-to-use administration portal helps providers monitor and manage their applications, subscribers, and users from a central dashboard.

Enterprise-grade applications architected for agility: New applications can be built by reusing existing software, helping developers to easily create new solutions to meet new market opportunities while addressing changing customer needs without needing to rewrite apps from scratch.

A scalable, secure, multi-tenant cloud-native platform: Pega manages the cloud that runs Pega Launchpad and the applications built on it – from infrastructure and provisioning to scaling and performance – so providers can focus on their subscribers.

Based on decades of experience delivering a low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation, Pega Launchpad is the latest deliverable of Project fnx – an extensive Pega architectural evolution initiative that has unlocked tremendous value for Pega's clients. These advances include modern, React-based front ends, Pega Cloud services on Google Cloud Platform, and the ability to weave business processes, case management, and workflow across systems with Pega Process Fabric. Learn more about Pega's cloud architecture for enterprise-grade applications here.

Pega is now engaging with early prospects for Pega Launchpad and anticipates availability on Pega Cloud in 2023. For more information, visit www.pegalaunchpad.com.

Quotes & Commentary:

"During our many years of providing low-code solutions, we have heard from many organizations who want to launch their own workflow-based services into the market," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. "Pega Launchpad will provide tools and infrastructure specifically designed to help them quickly create and deliver new solutions. This represents a compelling opportunity for application providers to create solutions while giving Pega new routes to market with an expanded third-party ecosystem."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture so people can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems

sean.audet@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.