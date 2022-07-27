PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.03 million ($.67 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $2.03 million ($1.33 per diluted common share), compared to $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first and second quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022.  During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $833,000.  During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $1.50 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $1.45 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $231,000, and higher other noninterest expenses of $135,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $262,000 and lower interest expense of $258,000.   Gain on sale of loans totaled $106,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $337,000 during the same period in 2021.  The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates.  The increase in other noninterest expenses included an increase in employee recruiting fees of $50,000. The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021.  Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve.  Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.20% in 2022, reflecting the increase in the prime rate of interest and loan origination activity at higher interest rates.

Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $298,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $224,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $498,000, lower interest expense of $518,000 and lower loan loss provision expense of $120,000.   The decline in mortgage banking income reflected increased interest rates.  The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $179,000, reflecting lower origination activity associated with PPP loans, and an increase in core salaries of $168,000, offset by a reduction in mortgage commissions of $148,000.  The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021.  Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve.  Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.12% in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $580.4 million at June 30, 2022, increasing $10.0 million or 1.8% compared to June 30, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $525.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $494.7 million at June 30, 2021, representing growth of 6.2%.  Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $371.0 million at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $24.6 million or 7.1% compared to June 30, 2021.   Stockholders' Equity totaled $41.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021.  The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS").  As of June 20, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $12.9 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $419,000 at June 30, 2021.  The significant increase in unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the first half of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures.  These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2022.  As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .47% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .44% at June 30, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Second quarter performance was strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin.  We continue to seek opportunities to grow our business development activities in southern Delaware and central Maryland; and, while interest rate volatility is challenging and the threat of a recession is real, we remain committed to supporting our communities and the financial needs of our customers."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)




December 31,




Percent change from


June 30, 2022


2021


June 30, 2021


Dec 31, 2021


Jun 30, 2021

Assets










Cash and cash equivalents

$  24,147,492


$  36,100,150


$  35,970,196


-33.1 %


-32.9 %

Investment securities

158,037,743


167,167,082


137,536,932


-5.5 %


14.9 %

Loans held for sale

980,426


1,879,591


799,914


-47.8 %


22.6 %

Loans receivable

371,034,493


357,800,695


375,725,838


3.7 %


-1.2 %

  Less allowance for loan losses

3,972,790


3,892,115


3,791,211


2.1 %


4.8 %

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

367,061,703


353,908,580


371,934,627


3.7 %


-1.3 %

Property and equipment

6,595,420


6,879,131


7,959,868


-4.1 %


-17.1 %

Bank-owned life insurance

12,068,182


11,918,526


10,268,898


1.3 %


17.5 %

Lease assets

2,525,238


2,720,578


2,349,010


-7.2 %


7.5 %

Accrued interest receivable

1,533,321


1,344,283


1,477,556


14.1 %


3.8 %

Other assets

7,487,227


3,119,329


2,094,983


140.0 %


257.4 %

    Total assets

$580,436,752


$585,037,250


$570,391,984


-0.8 %


1.8 %











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Deposits:










    Noninterest-bearing

$175,159,883


$191,144,058


$167,856,223


-8.4 %


4.4 %

    Interest-bearing

332,015,392


303,379,512


309,043,012


9.4 %


7.4 %

        Total deposits

507,175,275


494,523,570


476,899,235


2.6 %


6.3 %

Repurchase agreements

17,999,557


16,104,671


17,843,824


11.8 %


0.9 %

FHLB advances and other borrowing

10,166,591


18,220,887


21,274,729


-44.2 %


-52.2 %

Lease liabilities

2,746,574


2,930,961


2,550,211


-6.3 %


7.7 %

Other liabilities

711,489


1,677,656


1,266,407


-57.6 %


-43.8 %

    Total liabilities

538,799,486


533,457,745


519,834,406


1.0 %


3.6 %

Stockholders' equity:










  Common stock, additional paid-in capital










      and retained earnings

54,495,908


52,425,553


50,138,157


3.9 %


8.7 %

  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)










      income

(12,858,642)


(846,048)


419,421





  Total stockholders' equity

41,637,266


51,579,505


50,557,578


-19.3 %


-17.6 %

Total liabilities and equity

$580,436,752


$585,037,250


$570,391,984


-0.8 %


1.8 %











Book value per common share

$            27.33


$            33.86


$            33.19


-19.3 %


-17.6 %























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Interest income












Loans, including fee income

$      4,035,473


$      4,967,402


-18.8 %


$      7,952,045


$      9,730,514


-18.3 %

Investment securities

748,082


485,823


54.0 %


1,407,960


909,702


54.8 %

Other interest income

26,809


6,688


300.9 %


34,706


12,832


170.5 %

        Total interest income

4,810,364


5,459,913


-11.9 %


9,394,711


10,653,048


-11.8 %

Interest expense












Deposits

336,029


507,708


-33.8 %


698,834


1,041,988


-32.9 %

Repurchase agreements

1,300


891


45.9 %


2,593


1,970


31.6 %

FHLB advances

81,527


163,552


-50.2 %


173,215


339,024


-48.9 %

Other borrowings

30,121


34,341


-12.3 %


59,684


69,278


-13.8 %

        Total interest expense

448,977


706,492


-36.4 %


934,326


1,452,260


-35.7 %

Net interest income

4,361,387


4,753,421


-8.2 %


8,460,385


9,200,788


-8.0 %

Provision for loan losses

65,000


120,000


-45.8 %


90,000


210,000


-57.1 %

        Net interest income after provision

4,296,387


4,633,421


-7.3 %


8,370,385


8,990,788


-6.9 %

Noninterest income












Service charges

505,473


445,963


13.3 %


980,566


863,102


13.6 %

Gain on sale of loans

105,506


337,422


-68.7 %


299,752


597,886


-49.9 %

Gain on sale of securities

-


4,310


0.0 %


-


4,310


0.0 %

Other noninterest income

93,737


64,069


46.3 %


175,999


117,333


50.0 %

        Total noninterest income

704,716


851,764


-17.3 %


1,456,317


1,582,631


-8.0 %

Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits

1,892,130


1,820,550


3.9 %


3,852,789


3,628,826


6.2 %

Occupancy

507,800


508,652


-0.2 %


970,326


1,021,860


-5.0 %

Data processing and software

332,429


308,194


7.9 %


648,440


620,814


4.4 %

Other noninterest expense

925,680


790,844


17.0 %


1,713,395


1,630,349


5.1 %

        Total noninterest expense

3,658,039


3,428,240


6.7 %


7,184,950


6,901,849


4.1 %

Net income before tax

1,343,064


2,056,945


-34.7 %


2,641,752


3,671,570


-28.0 %

Tax expense

316,794


525,953


-39.8 %


614,547


927,328


-33.7 %

Net income

$      1,026,270


$      1,530,992


-33.0 %


$      2,027,205


$      2,744,242


-26.1 %













Net income per diluted share

$                0.67


$                1.00


-32.8 %


$                1.33


$                1.79


-26.0 %



























HISTORICAL TRENDS














QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
















2022


2022


2021


Q2


Q1


Q2 vs. Q1


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1

Interest income














Loans, including fee income

$  4,035,473


$  3,916,572


3.0 %


$  4,361,123


$  5,200,935


$  4,967,402


$  4,763,112

Investment securities

748,082


659,878


13.4 %


566,608


502,460


485,823


423,879

Other interest income

26,809


7,897


239.5 %


13,907


13,540


6,688


6,144

        Total interest income

4,810,364


4,584,347


4.9 %


4,941,638


5,716,935


5,459,913


5,193,135

Interest expense














Deposits

336,029


362,805


-7.4 %


434,397


490,718


507,708


534,280

Repurchase agreements

1,300


1,293


0.5 %


1,375


1,466


891


1,079

FHLB advances

81,527


91,688


-11.1 %


101,801


109,882


163,552


175,472

Other borrowings

30,121


29,563


1.9 %


31,250


32,967


34,341


34,937

        Total interest expense

448,977


485,349


-7.5 %


568,823


635,033


706,492


745,768

Net interest income

4,361,387


4,098,998


6.4 %


4,372,815


5,081,902


4,753,421


4,447,367

Provision for loan losses

65,000


25,000


160.0 %


230,000


120,000


120,000


90,000

        Net interest income after provision

4,296,387


4,073,998


5.5 %


4,142,815


4,961,902


4,633,421


4,357,367

Noninterest income














Service charges

505,473


475,093


6.4 %


485,620


480,290


445,963


417,139

Gain on sale of loans

105,506


194,246


-45.7 %


314,859


407,328


337,422


260,464

Gain on sale of securities

-


-


NM


-


-


4,310


-

Other noninterest income

93,737


82,262


13.9 %


82,327


80,747


64,069


53,264

        Total noninterest income

704,716


751,601


-6.2 %


882,806


968,365


851,764


730,867

Noninterest expense














Salaries and benefits

1,892,130


1,960,659


-3.5 %


1,977,495


2,063,437


1,820,550


1,808,276

Occupancy

507,800


462,526


9.8 %


590,861


512,155


508,652


513,208

Data processing and software

332,429


316,011


5.2 %


311,239


408,523


308,194


312,620

Other noninterest expense

925,680


787,715


17.5 %


883,182


893,689


790,844


839,505

        Total noninterest expense

3,658,039


3,526,911


3.7 %


3,762,777


3,877,804


3,428,240


3,473,609

Net income before tax

1,343,064


1,298,688


3.4 %


1,262,844


2,052,463


2,056,945


1,614,625

Tax expense

316,794


297,753


6.4 %


247,113


528,699


525,953


401,375

Net income

$  1,026,270


$  1,000,935


2.5 %


$  1,015,731


$  1,523,764


$  1,530,992


$  1,213,250

Net income per diluted share

$            0.67


$            0.65


2.7 %


$            0.66


$            1.00


$            1.00


$            0.80















Supplemental Data














PPP loans - net fee income

$                   -


$        49,492




$      418,004


$  1,207,559


$      832,733


$      667,482

PPP loans - balance at period end

$                   -


$                   -




$  1,096,939


$11,536,310


$29,298,232


$48,411,520

