WWE Superstars Launch DaMandyz Donutz, A Delivery-1st Virtual Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WWE superstars Daria Berenato and Amanda Saccomanno announce the launch of their virtual donut brand DaMandyz Donutz on Uber Eats. Created in partnership with food guru Lawrence Longo, owner of Off the Menu and Prince St. Pizza, and Kitchen Data Systems (KDS), DaMandyz Donutz are available now in Los Angeles. With national distribution plans, the company will make their delicious treats available in more locations soon.

DaMandyz Donutz' unique and exclusive flavors will be prepared by KDS' KitchPartner restaurants. KitchPartners belong to a network managed by KDS' proprietary software, which matches member restaurants with brands to launch new Delivery-1st virtual dining experiences. The KDS model brings extra revenue streams for both brands and their restaurant KitchPartners.

"The wait is over!" said Damandyz Donutz co-founder Amanda Saccomanno. "Daria and I are extremely excited to have our very own Damandyz Donutz available via Uber Eats in Los Angeles. We always envisioned having our own donuts one day-- and here we are! We are huge believers in spreading positivity, inclusivity, and finding balance in life. Donuts bring everyone together."

After running hugely successful pop-ups across the country, Daria and Mandy decided it was time to make their brand available to everyone. The virtual restaurant opens with competitive advantages, bringing a reach of 10Million+ weekly from a combination of Daria and Mandy's worldwide appeal, massive social media following and diehard fans of the WWE and NXT.

Customers now can order from the DaMandyz Donutz menu via Uber Eats, starting in Los Angeles and available throughout the U.S. shortly thereafter. While only available for purchase via Uber Eats, the products bring a top-quality pedigree through KitchPartner Kettle Glazed, a classic doughnut shop with quality coffee and a retro vibe. Established in 2013, the family-owned shop is a community favorite and one of the top ranked pastry purveyors in Hollywood.

"We're delighted to welcome DaMandyz Donutz to our KitchData brands family," said Mike Jacobs, Kitchen Data Systems CEO. "Not only is DaMandyz glamorous and fun, its commitment to inclusion and diversity shines through. The exciting range of flavors developed for their donut line reflects their generous ethos. Daria and Amanda fans will go wild for these delicious treats, as will everyone else served by our KitchPartner Network."

DaMandyz Donutz jumps into the restaurant ring at an inflection point in the food industry, which has seen a marked rise of delivery during Covid-19. At least once a week 80M U.S. households order delivery or takeout meals, while UBS' Evidence Lab projects the market to hit $365B by 2030. The DaMandyz Donutz menu, developed by the WWE Superstars in conjunction with KDS' in-house chef, celebrates the sport's most colorful characters with dishes that match their personal brands.

"Mandy and I have been building this brand for over six years," noted Daria Berenato, Damandyz Donutz co-founder. "To see our baby evolve from an Instagram story to YouTube series, to pop-up shops and now finally its own product via virtual kitchen--in L.A. no less--is surreal. Damandyz is for everyone; it's fun, it's colorful, and it's all about balance. We couldn't be more grateful to our partner Lawrence Longo of Off the Menu and the team at KDS for seeing this through with us. Now let's eat some donuts!"

