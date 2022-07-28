Timken Reports Record Second-Quarter 2022 Results; Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Record sales of $1.15 billion , up 11 percent organically from last year

Record second-quarter earnings per diluted share of $1.42 on a GAAP basis, with all-time record quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.67

Raises earnings outlook; now expects 2022 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.15 to $5.45 and adjusted EPS of $5.50 to $5.80

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today reported record second-quarter 2022 sales of $1.15 billion, up 8.5 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by growth across most end-market sectors led by industrial distribution and off-highway, and the impact of higher pricing, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation and lower revenue in the renewable energy sector. Organically, second-quarter sales were up 11 percent versus the prior year.

Timken posted net income in the second quarter of $105.0 million or a record $1.42 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $104.8 million or $1.36 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. The slight year-on-year increase in net income reflects positive price/mix and the favorable impact of higher volume, offset by higher operating costs, a higher tax rate and the net unfavorable impact of special items (detailed in the attached tables), as compared to the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income in the second quarter was $123.9 million or $1.67 per diluted share, a record for any quarter. This compares to adjusted net income of $106.1 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Net cash from operations for the second quarter was $78.3 million, and free cash flow was $37.4 million. During the quarter, Timken repurchased 750 thousand shares of company stock. In addition, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to $0.31 per share and paid its 400th consecutive quarterly dividend in June. Between dividends and share repurchases, Timken returned a total of $67.2 million of cash to shareholders in the second quarter. The company also completed the previously announced acquisition of Spinea on May 31, 2022, which bolsters Timken's position in the growing automation sector. The company ended the second quarter with net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 2.0 times.

"In the second quarter, Timken once again demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our business, as we delivered double-digit organic revenue growth, expanded operating margins and achieved record earnings per share," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Timken's strong results reflect our team's relentless efforts to meet the needs of our customers, offset the impact of cost increases and execute the company's strategic initiatives. Through our disciplined capital allocation and investment in outgrowth initiatives, the business is well positioned for continued success."

Second-Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Process Industries sales of $610.1 million increased 7.3 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by growth across most sectors led by distribution and general industrial, and the impact of higher pricing, partially offset by unfavorable currency and lower revenue in the renewable energy sector.

EBITDA for the quarter was $163.5 million or 26.8 percent of sales, compared with EBITDA of $141.2 million or 24.8 percent of sales for the same period a year ago. The increase in EBITDA was driven primarily by positive price/mix and the favorable impact of higher volume, partially offset by higher operating costs.

Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $164.5 million or 27.0 percent of sales, compared with $142.2 million or 25.0 percent of sales in the second quarter last year.

Mobile Industries sales of $543.6 million increased 10 percent compared with the same period a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by higher shipments across most sectors led by off-highway, and the impact of higher pricing, partially offset by unfavorable currency.

EBITDA for the quarter was $69.1 million or 12.7 percent of sales, compared with EBITDA of $67.3 million or 13.6 percent of sales for the same period a year ago. The increase in EBITDA reflects positive price/mix and the favorable impact of higher volume, partially offset by higher operating costs and Russia-related charges (described in the attached tables).

Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $79.5 million or 14.6 percent of sales, compared with $68.7 million or 13.9 percent of sales in the second quarter last year.

2022 Outlook

Timken is increasing its 2022 earnings outlook, with full-year earnings per diluted share now expected to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 on a GAAP basis and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $5.50 to $5.80. The company has modestly adjusted its revenue outlook and now anticipates 2022 revenue to be up approximately 7 percent in total at the midpoint from 2021.

"Timken's strong market position and earnings power are evidenced by our year-to-date results and increased full-year outlook," said Kyle. "We remain on track to deliver record sales and earnings for 2022 in this dynamic and inflationary environment. We have a solid backlog and customer demand remains healthy. In the second half, we will remain focused on delivering best-in-class customer service, driving operational excellence across the enterprise and executing our strategy to create enduring value for shareholders."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the company's future financial performance, including information under the heading "2022 Outlook," are forward-looking.

The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the finalization of the company's financial statements for the second quarter of 2022; the company's ability to respond to the changes in its end markets that could affect demand for the company's products or services; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; logistical issues associated with port closures or congestion, delays or increased costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; political risks associated with government instability; recent world events that have increased the risks posed by international trade disputes, tariffs and sanctions; weakness in global or regional general economic conditions and capital markets; the impact of inflation on employee expenses, shipping costs, raw material costs, energy and fuel prices, and other production costs; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms; fluctuations in currency valuations; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion, synergies, and expected cashflow generation within expected timeframes or at all; fluctuations in customer demand; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; the introduction of new disruptive technologies; unplanned plant shutdowns; the effects of government-imposed restrictions and commercial requirements meant to address climate change; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations or assessments; the company's ability to maintain positive relations with unions and works councils; the company's ability to compete for skilled labor; negative impacts to the company's operations or financial position as a result of COVID-19 or other epidemics and associated governmental measures; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions and capital investments. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Timken Company









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,153.7

$ 1,062.9



$ 2,278.3

$ 2,088.3

Cost of products sold 811.9

760.6



1,609.1

1,486.8

Gross Profit 341.8

302.3



669.2

601.5

Selling, general & administrative expenses 155.9

149.0



310.0

293.5

Impairment and restructuring charges 10.0

1.3



11.0

5.3

Operating Income 175.9

152.0



348.2

302.7

Non-service pension and other postretirement (expense) income (7.9)

1.4



(6.6)

5.4

Other expense, net (1.1)

(2.2)



(0.9)

(1.2)

Interest expense, net (17.3)

(14.6)



(31.0)

(29.0)

Income Before Income Taxes 149.6

136.6



309.7

277.9

Provision for income taxes 44.0

29.4



82.2

54.7

Net Income 105.6

107.2



227.5

223.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6

2.4



4.3

5.1

Net Income Attributable to The Timken Company $ 105.0

$ 104.8



$ 223.2

$ 218.1













Net Income per Common Share Attributable to The Timken Company Common Shareholders









Basic Earnings per share $ 1.43

$ 1.38



$ 3.01

$ 2.87

Diluted Earnings per share $ 1.42

$ 1.36



$ 2.98

$ 2.82













Average Shares Outstanding 73,660,410

76,122,257



74,234,300

75,969,569

Average Shares Outstanding - assuming dilution 74,182,793

77,254,157



74,877,248

77,257,761



BUSINESS SEGMENTS







(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021









Mobile Industries







Net sales $ 543.6

$ 494.2

$ 1,084.0

$ 998.7

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (1) $ 69.1

$ 67.3

$ 144.2

$ 146.9

EBITDA Margin (1) 12.7 % 13.6 % 13.3 % 14.7 % Process Industries







Net sales $ 610.1

$ 568.7

$ 1,194.3

$ 1,089.6

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (1) $ 163.5

$ 141.2

$ 319.1

$ 272.2

EBITDA Margin (1) 26.8 % 24.8 % 26.7 % 25.0 % Unallocated corporate expense $ (13.4)

$ (11.6)

$ (26.3)

$ (23.2)

Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense (2) (11.6)

(3.5)

(14.2)

(4.4)

Acquisition-related gain (3) —

—

—

0.6











Consolidated







Net sales $ 1,153.7

$ 1,062.9

$ 2,278.3

$ 2,088.3

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (1) $ 207.6

$ 193.4

$ 422.8

$ 392.1

EBITDA Margin (1) 18.0 % 18.2 % 18.6 % 18.8 %









(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as operating income plus other income (expense) and excluding depreciation and amortization. EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are important financial measures used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting EBITDA and EBITDA Margin is useful to investors as these measures are representative of the core operations of the segments and Company, respectively.









(2) Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense primarily represents actuarial (losses) and gains that resulted from the remeasurement of plan assets and obligations as a result of changes in assumptions or experience. The Company recognizes actuarial (losses) and gains in connection with the annual remeasurement in the fourth quarter, or if specific events trigger a remeasurement. Refer to the Retirement Benefit Plans and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans footnotes within the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for additional discussion.









(3) The acquisition-related gain represents a bargain purchase price gain on the acquisition of the assets of Aurora Bearing Company ("Aurora") that closed on November 30, 2020.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 305.3



$ 257.1

Restricted cash 0.7



0.8

Accounts receivable, net 756.3



626.4

Unbilled receivables 107.3



104.5

Inventories, net 1,158.0



1,042.7

Other current assets 152.8



182.0

Total Current Assets 2,480.4



2,213.5

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,096.1



1,055.3

Operating lease assets 109.1



118.9

Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,663.2



1,691.5

Other assets 93.7



91.5

Total Assets $ 5,442.5



$ 5,170.7

LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 397.2



$ 430.0

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 81.6



53.8

Income taxes 36.4



26.2

Accrued expenses 405.3



386.6

Total Current Liabilities 920.5



896.6

Long-term debt 1,734.3



1,411.1

Accrued pension benefits 164.0



155.6

Accrued postretirement benefits 44.7



45.8

Long-term operating lease liabilities 70.8



77.6

Other non-current liabilities 219.0



206.3

Total Liabilities 3,153.3



2,793.0

EQUITY





The Timken Company shareholders' equity 2,203.6



2,294.9

Noncontrolling interest 85.6



82.8

Total Equity 2,289.2



2,377.7

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,442.5



$ 5,170.7











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Cash Provided by (Used in)









OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net Income $ 105.6

$ 107.2



$ 227.5

$ 223.2

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 40.7

42.2



82.1

85.2

Impairment charges 8.8

1.1



8.8

4.5

Stock-based compensation expense 8.5

6.0



15.6

12.5

Pension and other postretirement expense 10.2

1.5



11.2

0.5

Pension and other postretirement benefit contributions and payments (2.9)

(12.5)



(8.1)

(15.0)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (31.1)

13.1



(149.3)

(125.8)

Unbilled receivables (19.0)

12.9



(2.9)

10.4

Inventories (55.9)

(48.1)



(126.1)

(81.4)

Accounts payable (13.8)

21.3



(6.1)

41.2

Accrued expenses 36.1

13.8



16.6

30.8

Income taxes 5.7

(9.0)



13.8

(7.4)

Other, net (14.6)

(2.4)



(6.0)

0.1

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 78.3

$ 147.1



$ 77.1

$ 178.8

INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Capital expenditures $ (40.9)

$ (31.1)



$ (75.2)

$ (60.5)

Acquisitions, net of cash received (152.3)

0.1



$ (152.3)

$ 0.1

Investments in short-term marketable securities, net 24.2

(3.9)



23.4

(13.8)

Other, net 5.3

0.4



5.4

0.3

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (163.7)

$ (34.5)



$ (198.7)

$ (73.9)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Cash dividends paid to shareholders $ (22.9)

$ (22.9)



$ (46.4)

$ (46.7)

Purchase of treasury shares (44.3)

—



(144.3)

(26.3)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0.2

11.3



1.6

25.4

Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (0.6)

(5.7)



(8.1)

(23.5)

Net proceeds (payments) from credit facilities 41.6

(91.1)



30.5

(41.4)

Net proceeds (payments) on long-term debt (0.5)

(4.1)



341.1

(6.4)

Other, net (0.8)

—



3.0

—

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities $ (27.3)

$ (112.5)



$ 177.4

$ (118.9)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6.5)

3.1



(7.7)

(0.8)

(Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ (119.2)

$ 3.2



$ 48.1

$ (14.8)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 425.2

303.1



257.9

321.1

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 306.0

$ 306.3



$ 306.0

$ 306.3



Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share to GAAP Earnings Per Share: (Unaudited)

























The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important financial measures used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors as these measures are representative of the Company's core operations.



























(Dollars in millions, except share data) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

EPS 2021

EPS

2022

EPS 2021

EPS Net Income Attributable to The Timken Company $ 105.0



$ 1.42

$ 104.8



$ 1.36



$ 223.2



$ 2.98

$ 218.1



$ 2.82





























Adjustments: (1)

























Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (2) $ 2.0





$ 2.2







$ 3.6





$ 7.4





Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense (3) 11.6





3.5







14.2





4.4





Russia-related charges (4) 8.4





—







13.0





—





Acquisition-related charges (5) 1.6





1.4







2.7





0.6





Noncontrolling interest of above adjustments (4.5)





—







(5.8)





0.2





Provision for income taxes (6) (0.2)





(5.8)







(5.3)





(17.9)





Total Adjustments: 18.9



0.25

1.3



0.01



22.4



0.30

(5.3)



(0.07)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Timken Company $ 123.9



$ 1.67

$ 106.1



$ 1.37



$ 245.6



$ 3.28

$ 212.8



$ 2.75





























(1) Adjustments are pre-tax, with the net tax provision listed separately.



























(2) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants; (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives and (iv) related depreciation and amortization. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.



























(3) Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense represents actuarial losses and (gains) that resulted from the remeasurement of plan assets and obligations as a result of changes in assumptions or experience. The Company recognizes actuarial losses and (gains) in connection with the annual remeasurement in the fourth quarter, or if specific events trigger a remeasurement. Refer to the Retirement Benefit Plans and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans footnotes within the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for additional discussion.



























(4) Russia-related charges include impairments or allowances recorded against certain property, plant and equipment, inventory and trade receivables to reflect the current impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (and associated sanctions) on the Company's operations. Refer to Russia Operations in Management Discussion and Analysis within the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information.



























(5) Acquisition-related charges represent the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Intelligent Machine Solutions ("iMS") that closed on August 20, 2021, and deal-related expenses associated with completed transactions and certain unsuccessful transactions, as well as any resulting inventory step-up impact. In addition, the 2021 acquisition-related charges includes an acquisition-related gain due to measurement period adjustments to the bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of the assets of Aurora that closed on November 30, 2020.



























(6) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.

Reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP Net Income, EBITDA Margin to Net Income as a Percentage of Sales, and EBITDA Margin, After Adjustments, to Net Income as a Percentage of Sales, and EBITDA, After Adjustments, to Net Income: (Unaudited)

















The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors as it is representative of the Company's performance and that it is appropriate to compare GAAP net income to consolidated EBITDA. Management also believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and EBITDA margin are useful to investors as they are representative of the Company's core operations and are used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance.



















(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 Percentage to

Net Sales 2021 Percentage to

Net Sales

2022 Percentage to

Net Sales 2021 Percentage to

Net Sales Net Income $ 105.6

9.2 % $ 107.2

10.1 %

$ 227.5

10.0 % $ 223.2

10.7 %



















Provision for income taxes 44.0



29.4





82.2



54.7



Interest expense 18.3



15.3





32.6



30.2



Interest income (1.0)



(0.7)





(1.6)



(1.2)



Depreciation and amortization 40.7



42.2





82.1



85.2



Consolidated EBITDA $ 207.6

18.0 % $ 193.4

18.2 %

$ 422.8

18.6 % $ 392.1

18.8 %



















Adjustments:

















Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (1) $ 2.0



$ 2.0





$ 3.6



$ 6.9



Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense (2) 11.6



3.5





14.2



4.4



Russia-related charges (3) 8.4



—





13.0



—



Acquisition-related charges (4) 1.6



1.4





2.7



0.6



Total Adjustments 23.6

2.0 % 6.9

0.6 %

33.5

1.4 % 11.9

0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 231.2

20.0 % $ 200.3

18.8 %

$ 456.3

20.0 % $ 404.0

19.3 %



















(1) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants; and (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.



















(2) Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense represents actuarial losses and (gains) that resulted from the remeasurement of plan assets and obligations as a result of changes in assumptions or experience. The Company recognizes actuarial losses and (gains) in connection with the annual remeasurement in the fourth quarter, or if specific events trigger a remeasurement. Refer to the Retirement Benefit Plans and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans footnotes within the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for additional discussion.



















(3) Russia-related charges include impairments or allowances recorded against certain property, plant and equipment, inventory and trade receivables to reflect the current impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (and associated sanctions) on the Company's operations. Refer to Russia Operations in Management Discussion and Analysis within the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information.



















(4) Acquisition-related charges represent the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of iMS that closed on August 20, 2021, and deal-related expenses associated with completed transactions and certain unsuccessful transactions, as well as any resulting inventory step-up impact. In addition, the 2021 acquisition-related charges includes an acquisition-related gain due to measurement period adjustments to the bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of the assets of Aurora that closed on November 30, 2020.



































































Reconciliation of segment EBITDA Margin, After Adjustments, to segment EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales and segment EBITDA, After Adjustments, to segment EBITDA: (Unaudited)



















The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's Mobile Industries and Process Industries segment performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes that non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the segments are useful to investors as they are representative of each segment's core operations and are used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance.





















Mobile Industries





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 Percentage

to Net

Sales

2021 Percentage

to Net

Sales

2022 Percentage

to Net

Sales 2021 Percentage

to Net

Sales Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA) $ 69.1

12.7 %

$ 67.3

13.6 %

$ 144.2

13.3 % $ 146.9

14.7 % Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1.0





1.2





2.0



1.5



Russia-related charges (2) 9.4





—





12.5



—



Acquisition-related charges (3) —





0.2





—



0.4



Adjusted EBITDA $ 79.5

14.6 %

$ 68.7

13.9 %

$ 158.7

14.6 % $ 148.8

14.9 %





















Process Industries





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 Percentage

to Net

Sales

2021 Percentage

to Net

Sales

2022 Percentage

to Net

Sales 2021 Percentage

to Net

Sales Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA) $ 163.5

26.8 %

$ 141.2

24.8 %

$ 319.1

26.7 % $ 272.2

25.0 % Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1.0





0.8





1.6



5.4



Russia-related charges (2) (1.0)





—





0.5



—



Acquisition-related charges (3) 1.0





0.2





1.4



0.3



Adjusted EBITDA $ 164.5

27.0 %

$ 142.2

25.0 %

$ 322.6

27.0 % $ 277.9

25.5 %





















(1) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants; and (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.





















(2) Russia-related charges include impairments or allowances recorded against certain property, plant and equipment, inventory and trade receivables to reflect the current impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (and associated sanctions) on the Company's operations. Refer to Russia Operations in Management Discussion and Analysis within the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information.





















(3) The acquisition-related charges represent contingent consideration related to the acquisition of iMS that closed on August 20, 2021 and the inventory step-up impact of the acquisitions.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt, the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited)







These reconciliations are provided as additional relevant information about the Company's financial position deemed useful to investors. Capital, used for the ratio of net debt to capital, is a non-GAAP measure defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents plus total shareholders' equity. Management believes Net Debt, the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital, Adjusted EBITDA (see above), and the Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are important measures of the Company's financial position, due to the amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company presents net debt to adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is more representative of the Company's financial position as it is reflective of the ability to cover its net debt obligations with results from its core operations.









(Dollars in millions)













June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt



$ 81.6

$ 53.8

Long-term debt



1,734.3

1,411.1

Total Debt



$ 1,815.9

$ 1,464.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(305.3)

(257.1)

Net Debt



$ 1,510.6

$ 1,207.8











Total Equity



$ 2,289.2

$ 2,377.7































Ratio of Net Debt to Capital



39.8 % 33.7 %









Adjusted EBITDA for the Twelve Months Ended



$ 770.3

$ 718.0











Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



2.0

1.7











Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: (Unaudited)







Management believes that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors because it is a meaningful indicator of cash generated from operating activities available for the execution of its business strategy.









(Dollars in millions)









Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78.3

$ 147.1

$ 77.1

$ 178.8

Less: capital expenditures (40.9)

(31.1)

(75.2)

(60.5)

Free cash flow $ 37.4

$ 116.0

$ 1.9

$ 118.3



Reconciliation of EBITDA, After Adjustments, to GAAP Net Income: (Unaudited)



The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors as it is representative of the Company's performance and that it is appropriate to compare GAAP net income to consolidated EBITDA. Management also believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it is representative of the Company's core operations and is used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance.





(Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Net Income $ 385.8

$ 381.5

Provision for income taxes 122.6

95.1

Interest expense 61.2

58.8

Interest income (2.7)

(2.3)

Depreciation and amortization 164.7

167.8

Consolidated EBITDA $ 731.6

$ 700.9

Adjustments:



Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (1) $ 11.0

$ 14.3

Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense (2) 10.1

0.3

Acquisition-related charges (3) 4.4

2.3

Russia-related charges (4) 13.0

—

Tax indemnification and related items 0.2

0.2

Total Adjustments 38.7

17.1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 770.3

$ 718.0







(1) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants and (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.





(2) Corporate pension and other postretirement benefit related expense represents actuarial losses and (gains) that resulted from the remeasurement of plan assets and obligations as a result of changes in assumptions or experience. The Company recognizes actuarial losses and (gains) in connection with the annual remeasurement in the fourth quarter, or if specific events trigger a remeasurement.





(3) Acquisition-related charges represent contingent consideration related to the acquisition of iMS that closed on August 20, 2021, and deal-related expenses associated with completed transactions and certain unsuccessful transactions, as well as any resulting inventory step-up impact. Also included is the acquisition-related gain related to measurement period adjustments to the bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of the assets of Aurora that closed on November 30, 2020.





(4) Russia-related charges include impairments or allowances recorded against certain property, plant equipment, inventory and trade receivables to reflect the current impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (and associated sanctions) on the Company's operations. Refer to Russia Operations in Management Discussion and Analysis within the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information.











































Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Sales (Unaudited)











The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes that net sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate changes, allow investors and the Company to meaningfully evaluate the percentage change in net sales on a comparable basis from period to period.















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

$ Change % Change Net sales $ 1,153.7



$ 1,062.9



$ 90.8

8.5 % Less: Acquisitions 3.9



—



3.9

NM

Currency (34.7)



—



(34.7)

NM

Net sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency $ 1,184.5



$ 1,062.9



$ 121.6

11.4 %

























Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share to GAAP Earnings per Share for Full Year 2022 Outlook: (Unaudited) The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's outlook deemed useful to investors. Forecasted full year adjusted diluted earnings per share is an important financial measure that management believes is useful to investors as it is representative of the Company's expectation for the performance of its core business operations.









Low End

Earnings

Per Share

High End

Earnings

Per Share Forecasted full year GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.15



$ 5.45









Forecasted Adjustments:





Restructuring and other special items, net (1) 0.35



0.35

Total Adjustments: $ 0.35



$ 0.35

Forecasted full year adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.50



$ 5.80









(1) Restructuring and other special items, net do not include the impact of any potential mark-to-market pension and other postretirement remeasurement adjustments, because the amounts will not be known until incurred.

