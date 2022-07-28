Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022.

"We continue to see solid, broad-based demand for our diverse portfolio of products and services," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "This diversity enhances our competitive advantage by increasing our resilience to fluctuations in any one segment. Together with our ability to partner closely with customers to respond to ever-changing market conditions, we are well positioned to continue growing our share in our served markets."

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $608.7 million. Products contributed $532.0 million and Services added $76.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was (0.9)%, and net loss was $25.1 million or $0.56 per share. This compares to total revenue of $564.1 million, gross margin of 20.2%, operating margin of 8.1%, and net income of $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a $56.6 million pre-tax loss related to the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.3%, operating margin was 11.1%, and net income was $47.4 million or $1.04 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 10.9%, and net income of $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $645 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.32 and $0.55. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.18.

Conference Call

The conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, July 28th at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 6271791. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, loss on divestitures, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 1, 


June 25, 


July 1, 


June 25, 

2022


2021


2022


2021













Revenues:












Product

$

532,016


$

442,515


$

1,018,847


$

788,131

Services


76,681



72,685



153,994



144,696

Total revenues


608,697



515,200



1,172,841



932,827

Cost of revenues:












Product


441,119



367,919



840,658



651,488

Services


49,211



47,398



100,088



94,518

Total cost of revenues


490,330



415,317



940,746



746,006

Gross profit


118,367



99,883



232,095



186,821

Operating expenses:












Research and development


7,239



6,066



14,078



10,274

Sales and marketing


13,854



12,652



27,651



20,260

General and administrative


46,143



49,218



93,524



83,930

Net loss on divestitures


56,642



-



56,642



-

Total operating expenses


123,878



67,936



191,895



114,464

Income (loss) from operations


(5,511)



31,947



40,200



72,357

Interest income


125



59



190



157

Interest expense


(7,277)



(7,059)



(13,691)



(10,664)

Other income (expense), net


(365)



(711)



(361)



(4,974)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


(13,028)



24,236



26,338



56,876

Provision for income taxes


8,708



6,221



17,250



13,236

Net income (loss) 


(21,736)



18,015



9,088



43,640

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


3,357



917



6,253



1,545

Net income (loss) attributable to UCT

$

(25,093)


$

17,098


$

2,835


$

42,095













Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:

Basic

$

(0.56)


$

0.39


$

0.06


$

1.00

Diluted

$

(0.56)


$

0.39


$

0.06


$

0.98

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:












Basic


45,176



43,328



45,056



41,946

Diluted


45,176



44,253



45,655



42,948

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)










July 1, 


December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







  Cash and cash equivalents


$

421,364


$

466,455

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance



243,815



250,147

  Inventories



405,065



379,235

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41,520



41,260

Total current assets



1,111,764



1,137,097








Property, plant and equipment, net



248,583



242,347

Goodwill



250,731



270,044

Intangible assets, net



207,390



245,696

Deferred tax assets, net



37,174



37,607

Operating lease right-of-use assets



79,191



83,357

Other non-current assets



10,533



9,242

Total assets


$

1,945,366


$

2,025,390








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







  Bank borrowings


$

22,334


$

22,071

  Accounts payable



259,362



332,897

  Accrued compensation and related benefits



51,412



46,790

  Operating lease liabilities



15,437



17,299

  Other current liabilities



47,592



50,060

Total current liabilities



396,137



469,117








Bank borrowings, net of current portion



524,030



529,919

Deferred tax liabilities 



55,100



54,889

Operating lease liabilities



62,070



65,923

Other liabilities



13,315



12,894

Total liabilities



1,050,652



1,132,742








Equity:







UCT stockholders' equity:







  Common stock



518,000



511,628

  Retained earnings



340,252



337,417

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



(13,308)



(167)

Total UCT stockholders' equity



844,944



848,878

  Non-controlling interest



49,770



43,770

Total equity



894,714



892,648

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,945,366


$

2,025,390

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)








Six Months Ended


July 1, 


June 25, 


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

9,088


$

43,640

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):






      Depreciation and amortization


37,671



30,906

Stock-based compensation


10,112



7,169

Deferred income taxes


1,130



877

Change in the fair value of financial instruments


(1,144)



12,987

Gain from insurance proceeds




(7,332)

Net loss on divestitures


56,642



Others


(142)



231

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:






Accounts receivable


609



(13,254)

Inventories


(43,170)



(41,271)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(2,520)



(328)

Other non-current assets


(1,767)



(713)

Accounts payable


(50,984)



80,768

Accrued compensation and related benefits


5,246



(1,084)

Operating lease assets and liabilities


(2,259)



(575)

Income taxes payable


(2,544)



948

Other liabilities


2,501



3,756

Net cash provided by operating activities


18,469



116,725

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(46,524)



(22,702)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds


376



7,399

Divestiture of subsidiaries


(3,784)



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired




(355,155)

Net cash used in investing activities


(49,932)



(370,458)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from bank borrowings


4,655



371,486

Proceeds from issuance of common stock




193,138

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases


(10,525)



(43,370)

Payments of debt issuance costs




(8,899)

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units


(3,740)



(7,013)

Others


(253)



(128)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(9,863)



505,214

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(3,765)



(354)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(45,091)



251,127

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


466,455



200,274

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

421,364


$

451,401







ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION 

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)























GAAP



Non-GAAP




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



July 1, 2022


July 1, 2022



Products


Services


Consolidated


Products


Services


Consolidated

Revenues


$

532,016


$

76,681


$

608,697


$

532,016


$

76,681


$

608,697

Gross profit


$

90,897


$

27,470


$

118,367


$

94,819


$

28,492


$

123,311

Gross margin



17.1 %



35.8 %



19.4 %



17.8 %



37.2 %



20.3 %

Income from operations


$

(14,445)


$

8,934


$

(5,511)


$

54,429


$

12,961


$

67,390

Operating margin



-2.7 %



11.7 %



-0.9 %



10.2 %



16.9 %



11.1 %































Three Months Ended












July 1, 2022












Products


Services


Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis


$

90,897


$

27,470


$

118,367

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



603



1,022



1,625

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



405





405

Covid-19 related costs (4)



2,914





2,914

Non-GAAP gross profit


$

94,819


$

28,492


$

123,311




















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.1 %



35.8 %



19.4 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.1 %



1.4 %



0.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1 %





0.1 %

Covid-19 related costs (4)



0.5 %





0.5 %

Non-GAAP gross margin



17.8 %



37.2 %



20.3 %




















Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income (loss)  from operations on a GAAP basis


$

(14,445)


$

8,934


$

(5,511)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,019



3,647



7,666

Restructuring charges (2)



1,134





1,134

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,005



380



4,385

Covid-19 related costs (4)



2,914





2,914

Acquisition related costs (5)



160





160

Net loss on divestitures (6)



56,642





56,642

Non-GAAP income from operations


$

54,429


$

12,961


$

67,390




















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



-2.7 %



11.7 %



-0.9 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.8 %



4.8 %



1.3 %

Restructuring charges (2)



0.2 %



0.0 %



0.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.8 %



0.4 %



0.7 %

Covid-19 related costs (4)



0.5 %



0.0 %



0.5 %

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.0 %



0.0 %



0.0 %

Net loss on divestitures (6)



10.6 %



0.0 %



9.3 %

Non-GAAP operating margin



10.2 %



16.9 %



11.1 %




















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Covid-19 related expenses incurred during the period

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let 

6    Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS











Three Months Ended


July 1, 


June 25, 


April 1, 


2022


2021


2022

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss)  to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income (loss)  attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

(25,093)


$

17,098


$

27,930

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


7,666



9,511



8,052

Restructuring charges (2)


1,134



(28)



49

Stock-based compensation expense (3)


4,385



3,724



5,449

Legal-related costs (4)






2,200

Acquisition related costs (5)


160



8,093



172

Fair value related adjustments (6)




8,583



Covid-19 related costs (7)


2,914





Net loss on divestitures (8)


56,642





Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)


(11,081)



(5,259)



(2,611)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)


10,688



1,956



2,084

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

47,415


$

43,678


$

43,325










Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss)  from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis

$

(5,511)


$

31,947


$

45,711

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


7,666



9,511



8,052

Restructuring charges (2)


1,134



(28)



49

Stock-based compensation expense (3)


4,385



3,724



5,449

Legal-related costs (4)






2,200

Acquisition related costs (5)


160



8,093



172

Fair value related adjustments (6)




7,183



Covid-19 related costs (7)


2,914





Net loss on divestitures (8)


56,642





Non-GAAP income from operations

$

67,390


$

60,430


$

61,633










Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis


-0.9 %



6.2 %



8.1 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


1.3 %



1.8 %



1.4 %

Restructuring charges (2)


0.2 %





0.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense (3)


0.7 %



0.7 %



1.0 %

Legal-related costs (4)






0.4 %

Acquisition related costs (5)


0.0 %



1.6 %



Fair value related adjustments (6)




1.4 %



Covid-19 related costs (7)


0.5 %





Net loss on divestitures (8)


9.3 %





Non-GAAP operating margin


11.1 %



11.7 %



10.9 %










Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

118,367


$

99,883


$

113,728

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


1,625



1,680



1,680

Restructuring charges (2)




201



Stock-based compensation expense (3)


405



414



477

Fair value related adjustments (6)




7,183



Covid-19 related costs (7)


2,914





Non-GAAP gross profit

$

123,311


$

109,361


$

115,885










Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis


19.4 %



19.4 %



20.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


0.3 %



0.3 %



0.2 %

Restructuring charges (2)






Stock-based compensation expense (3)


0.1 %



0.1 %



0.1 %

Fair value related adjustments (6)




1.4 %



Covid-19 related costs (7)


0.5 %





Non-GAAP gross margin


20.3 %



21.2 %



20.5 %










Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)










Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,517)


$

(7,711)


$

(6,343)

Fair value related adjustments (6)




1,400



Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(7,517)


$

(6,311)


$

(6,343)










Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share










Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$

(0.56)


$

0.39


$

0.61

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


0.17



0.22



0.18

Restructuring charges (2)


0.03





0.00

Stock-based compensation expense (3)


0.10



0.09



0.12

Legal-related costs (4)






0.05

Acquisition related costs (5)


0.01



0.18



Fair value related adjustments (6)




0.19



Covid-19 related costs (7)


0.06





Net loss on divestitures (8)


1.24





Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)


(0.24)



(0.12)



(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)


0.23



0.04



0.05

Non-GAAP net income

$

1.04


$

0.99


$

0.95

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-
GAAP basis


45,637



44,253



45,593










ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE











Three Months Ended


July 1, 


June 25, 


April 1, 


2022


2021


2022

(in thousands, except percentages)









Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

8,708


$

6,221


$

8,542

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)


11,081



5,259



2,611

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)


(10,688)



(1,956)



(2,084)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

9,101


$

9,524


$

9,069










Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

(13,028)


$

24,236


$

39,368

Amortization of intangible assets (1)


7,666



9,511



8,052

Restructuring charges (2)


1,134



(28)



49

Stock-based compensation expense (3)


4,385



3,724



5,449

Legal-related costs (4)






2,200

Acquisition related costs (5)


160



8,093



172

Fair value related adjustments (6)




8,583



Covid-19 related costs (7)


2,914





Net loss on divestitures (8)


56,642





Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

59,873


$

54,119


$

55,290

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis


-66.8 %



25.7 %



21.7 %

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate


15.2 %



17.6 %



16.4 %










1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let 

6    Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories related to Ham-let and purchase obligation related to QGT

7    Covid-19 related costs incurred during the period

8    Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities

9    Tax effect of items (1) through (8) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 

