TAIWAN Cell Envision Enhances Cancer Survival Rates by Accurate Predictions

TAIPEI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Envision, a startup based in Taiwan, has developed an SACA Monitoring System that can improve patient survival rates facing the dangers of cancer, together with enhancements in reproductive medicine. The company recently participated at the VivaTech 2022 event in Paris, France showing off their product to other startups and leaders and demonstrating the company's innovative cancer prediction technology.

While the effectiveness of cancer treatment will vary from one individual to another, with generally higher overall recurrence rates, it is important for patients to understand their conditions and what can be done as a treatment. The Cell Envision SACA system actively monitors the probability of recurrence, giving patients the chance of seeking active treatment early and increasing their chances of beating the disease.

The SACA system, which utilizes a variety of technology including a Nonfixable Live-cell Staining Microdialysis Chip and Patient-Derive Explants Platform used for profiling, allows for more efficient response assessment and selection for cancer immunotherapy.

The use of multi-omics analytical modules makes it easier to detect somatic mutation profiles, put together comprehensive immune profiling, and even produce cell therapy predictions that can be accurate for most pieces of information. When it comes to capturing a specific target cell, the use of these systems makes the process a much more efficient one.

The features of the Cell Envision SACA monitoring system include:

Liquid biopsy - Only 2ml of blood is needed for analysis

Simultaneous analysis of multiple cancer cell types - Circulating tumor cancer cells, cancer cell clusters, immune cells and cancer cell conjugated, and more can be analysed

High accuracy - The predicted success rate is 8 times higher than that of CEA or CA 199 monitoring alone

Ease of use - Cancer cells can be isolated to the genetic testing platform

Pushing the boundaries of biotech, Cell Envision aims to accelerate the discovery of identification and pathogenesis in reproductive medicine and oncology by revealing the functional biology of every patient cell, and the SACA system monitors will help pave the way.

With patents approved in the United States, China, and Taiwan, Cell Envision hopes to deliver even more positive results in the biotech field. The company has recently closed its angel funding round, and will look to new territories like Europe and the United States following its presence in Asia.

Together with the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the company is in a great position to innovate further, and bring even more benefits to those in the medical field as well as patients around the world.

About Cell Envision

We are the first commercial Patient-Derived Explants (PDEs) platform used for profiling the response assessment and selection to cancer immunotherapy by developed of the single cell functional multi-omics analytical modules with SACA monitoring system. Cellenvision is accelerating the discovery of identification & pathogenesis in oncology by revealing the true functional biology of every patient cell.

