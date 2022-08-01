AnitaB.org Honors Five Trailblazing Women Technologists with Abie Awards at 2022 Grace Hopper Celebration

These distinguished leaders will be awarded for their accomplishments in technical leadership, dedication to social impact, and significant contributions to innovation.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the global nonprofit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, announced today the 2022 Abie Award winners for the following categories: Technical Leadership, Emerging Leader in Honor of Denice Denton, Student of Vision, Change Agent, and Technology Entrepreneurship.

The winners will be recognized at this year's Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists, happening September 20-23, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida, and virtually. This year's theme, Next is NOW, is reflected in the selection of keynotes, featured speakers, activists, and storytellers.

The 2022 Abie Award Winners are:

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating and highlighting the remarkable achievements of our Abie Award winners. Their life stories demonstrate that we all have the power to move the needle towards diversity in tech and to improve our world, both individually and collectively," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "Their focus on equitable solutions reduces the technology gender gap and builds pathways for emerging technologists."

The Abie Award winners, and their achievements, are honored at Grace Hopper Celebration. Each winner receives an expenses-paid trip to attend GHC, a cash prize, and an opportunity to speak at the conference.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

