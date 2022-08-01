Attorney Louie Cook Joins The Carlson Law Firm as Of Counsel

Attorney Louie Cook Joins The Carlson Law Firm as Of Counsel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is pleased to announce that Louie Cook has joined our personal injury litigation team.

Cook focuses his practice on high-stakes personal injury claims such as wrongful death and catastrophic litigation. In addition to trying cases in Texas, Cook has been admitted to practice pro has vice in numerous states, including New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, California, North Dakota, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky.

Cook's clients and their stories have been featured on CBS, the Washington Post and several other major news outlets. Most recently, one of Cook's cases sparked a national recall of over 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags.

Some of Louie's notable victories on behalf of his clients include:

$40,500,000.00 verdict for the single death in Armijo v. Werner Enterprises, Inc.

$64,000,000.00 settlement for an oilfield worker who received significant burn injuries in an oilfield explosion.

$17,000,000.00 settlement for a double fatality as a result of driver distraction.

$10,000,000 settlement against a trucking broker for a single fatality crash.

$10,000,000 settlement against an oilfield services company for a fatigue-related crash.

$7,500,000.00 settlement for a single fatality as a result of over service at a bar.

$5,100,000.00 verdict on behalf of two injured construction workers.

$4,350,000.00 death and serious injury, product liability settlement.

Cook graduated Magna Cum Laude from Baylor Law School. During his time at Baylor, he won both the prestigious Dawson & Sodd Moot Court Competition and the "Mad Dog" Mock Trial Competition. He also served as a Senior Executive Editor on Baylor's Law Review. Louie attributes his success at Baylor Law to the work ethic and perseverance he developed as a member of several nationally ranked cross-country and track teams at Oklahoma Baptist University and as an avid surfer.

Cook will be based out of the firm's White & Carlson Corpus Christi location and will work alongside esteemed attorney Brantley White.

About Us

The Carlson Law Firm is a national law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services in the areas of personal injury, product liability, class actions, nursing home abuse, and consumer protection. The Carlson Law Firm has been successfully representing clients for over 45 years with 18 locations nationwide.

