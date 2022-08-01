BANNER RIDGE RAISES $639 MILLION IN OVERSUBSCRIBED SPECIAL SITUATIONS PRIMARY FUND

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Ridge Partners, a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.8 billion in assets under management, has completed fundraising for Banner Ridge DSCO Fund II ("DSCO II") at its hard cap with $639 million of total commitments. DSCO II is the successor fund to Banner Ridge DSCO Fund I, the strategies inaugural fund, which closed at its $300 million hard cap in 2021. DSCO II, will target commitments to private equity funds, co-investments and early secondaries with strategies characterized by distressed, special situations and credit. DSCO II received capital commitments from a wide range of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, RIAs, and several prominent family offices. This is the fourth fundraise since the firm became an independent business in June 2019.

Banner Ridge Partners (PRNewsfoto/Banner Ridge Partners) (PRNewswire)

The partners of Banner Ridge have been focused on the Fund's target market since 2007. The investment team at Banner Ridge has committed over $2.0 billion to approximately 100 discrete managers focused on distressed, special situations and credit strategies globally. Through primary, secondary and co-investments and by partnering with specialist private equity sponsors in its target market, Banner Ridge focuses on investing in a subset of the market characterized by both complexity and limited access to information.

Anthony Cusano, Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager, said, "The DSCO platform at Banner Ridge is instrumental to our strategy of developing long-term relationships with best-in-class private equity managers. We believe DSCO II is well-positioned to take advantage of the current market environment characterized by rising interest rates, inflation, and increased volatility. We have already made several investments in the fund and continue to progress on a robust pipeline of opportunities that align squarely with our proven investment strategy. We are grateful to have been entrusted by an exceptional group of investors and look forward to continuing our long-term track record of outperformance on their behalf."

About Banner Ridge Partners:

Banner Ridge Partners is an alternative investment specialist that identifies best-in-class private equity managers in niche markets. Banner Ridge is led by a senior team with significant private markets experience. By targeting deep value opportunities, focusing on fragmented markets, and working through structural complexities, we believe we can exceed the investment goals of our clients. To learn more about Banner Ridge, please visit www.BannerRidge.com.

Media contact:

Anthony Cusano

Managing Partner

212.265.4240

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banner Ridge Partners