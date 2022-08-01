New CalCPA Chair Tayiika Dennis Plans to Increase Opportunities for Better Diversity in the Accounting Profession's Talent Pipeline

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tayiika M. Dennis, CPA, a principal at CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), was named the new chair of the CalCPA Board of Directors during the CalCPA's Annual Members' Business Meeting. During her term, Dennis will focus on helping the CPA profession improve resilience, diversity and growth of the pipeline of students for future careers in accounting and auditing.

Tayiika M. Dennis, a principal at CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) and Chair of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CALCPA) Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

"To me, CPA doesn't just stand for Certified Public Accountant – it also stands for the "Coolest Profession Around," said Dennis. "As CPAs, we're inspirational trailblazers, have earned the public trust, are objective, diverse and inclusive, and I can't think of anything cooler than that."

Current diversity, equity and inclusion research jointly sponsored by CalCPA, the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) found there was a lack of diversity in senior leadership positions in the profession which is inhibiting Black and Hispanic accounting graduates from entering the profession.

"While CalCPA has long focused on the student pipeline, we also need to seek new ways to expand the accounting pipeline through enhanced networking opportunities, vibrant social gatherings and unique volunteer events," added Dennis.

CalCPA President and CEO Denise LeDuc Froemming, CPA & CAE, said, "Tayiika has a legacy of service to her firm and CalCPA. We look forward to Tayiika bringing her passion for her career and the profession to leading CalCPA in its quest for growth and elevation in mission-critical areas. Her agenda will include aiding the nation's largest state CPA society in its efforts to change perceptions about accountants and accountancy, elevate its standing in thought leadership and enhance programs focused on diversity, equity and inclusion."

More About Tayiika Dennis

Dennis has more than 20 years of experience in both public accounting and private industry with CLA offices in Los Angeles. She provides audit and tax services for nonprofit organizations, with a special focus on social service organizations, arts and cultural organizations, and private foundations. Prior to joining CLA, she worked at a large international CPA firm, a regional CPA firm, and at Universal Studios as a financial analyst. Dennis has been involved with CalCPA for more than 10 years, and most recently served as the first vice chair. She has also served as Finance Committee chair; Investment Committee chair; on the State Board of Directors; state Council; Not-for-Profit Organizations Conference Planning Committee; Leadership Institute; as the Los Angeles Chapter president, vice president, and treasurer; on the Los Angeles Chapter Nonprofit Committee, Young and Emerging CPAs, Scholarship Committee, and Nominations Committee. She is also a recipient of the CalCPA Women to Watch Award. Dennis received a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angles (UCLA). She likes taking weekend trips in Arizona and Lake Tahoe with her family.

For more details on Tayiika Dennis' background over the years supporting CalCPA and the accounting profession please learn more on California CPA Magazine's cover article for her upcoming year as Chair.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 40,000 members in public practice, private industry, students, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online: www.calcpa.org.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Contact:

David Colgren 1701 Gilbreth Road Colcomgroup Burlingame, CA 94010 917-587-3708 917-587-3708 dcolgren@colcomgroup.com www.calcpa.org









CalCPA logo (PRNewsfoto/CalCPA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California State Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA)