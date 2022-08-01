NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ian Macpherson as Vice President, Investor Relations effective August 1, 2022.

Prior to joining Noble, Mr. Macpherson served 18 years at Piper Sandler and its predecessor firm, Simmons Energy, as lead analyst for the global oil field services sector, including the offshore drilling industry. Ian holds a BS from Georgetown University and an MBA from Tulane University.

"We are excited to welcome Ian to the Noble team," said Robert Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation. "His industry knowledge and unique connection to the investment community will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of Noble's story."

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

