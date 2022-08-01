Thentia starts work with regulatory agencies in the State of Arizona

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected to provide its regulatory licensing solution to boards and commissions in the State of Arizona. This occasion marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to establish its all-in-one platform for regulators, Thentia Cloud, as a recommended licensing technology provider across all 50 U.S. states.

Thentia has made a commitment to deploy 25 boards in the state onto its cloud-based platform by July 2023 and anticipates several agency deployments to follow.

Thentia's end-to-end solution covers the license, implementation, and training services as well as ongoing customer support.

Julian Cardarelli, Thentia's Chief Executive Officer, says the milestone represents an opportunity for Thentia's industry-leading platform to help regulatory agencies on their mission to protect the public, better serve licensees, and save regulatory staff valuable time and money historically spent on manual processes.

"We are very pleased about this significant milestone for the company and greatly look forward to the opportunity to partner and support Arizona's state agencies," Cardarelli says, adding, "This partnership demonstrates Thentia's commitment to helping the state drive innovation, efficiency, and digital transformation with both our platform as well as our team's regulatory leadership."

Thentia Cloud has also been named the state-supported software vendor for occupational licensing in the State of Oklahoma, where it recently opened a regional office and is working alongside several agencies in their deployment onto Thentia Cloud.

About Thentia

Thentia is a global company with teams operating in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada and is trusted by regulatory bodies and government agencies worldwide with more than 8.5 million active licensees across the globe using its platform. Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform government technology through best-in-class capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way regulatory bodies and government agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use, and best-in-class support. For more information, visit thentia.com.

