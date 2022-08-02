AviaGames Announces New "Bubble Buzz" Mobile Game

"Bubble Buzz" Brings the Classic Bubble Shooter Arcade Game to the Hands of Mobile Gamers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames, creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Bubble Buzz" – a fun and relaxing twist on the classic bubble bashing game. The new "Bubble Buzz" title will put players' quick movements to the test along with their bubble popping skills while offering chances to win real cash.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames) (PRNewswire)

"Bringing a 90s classic and fan-favorite to a wider range of mobile gamers, we are excited to add 'Bubble Buzz' to the ever-growing AviaGames portfolio," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "As we remain hyper-focused on delivering fresh new game titles that challenge users' skills while providing fun, social entertainment, the addition of 'Bubble Buzz' offers another outlet for gamers at all levels."

A game of focus and bubble elimination, "Bubble Buzz" stays true to the AviaGames portfolio, offering fair-matched, multiplayer tournaments with zero ads for an uninterrupted gaming experience. AviaGames leverages proprietary algorithms and AI technologies to learn and better understand users' interests, skills and preferences to provide an unmatched gaming experience every time, while simultaneously providing fair competition.

Playing "Bubble Buzz"

A simple, fun and relaxing game, "Bubble Buzz" sets users out on the task to eliminate all the bubbles from the screen. Users simply move a finger to aim and let go of a bubble. Hitting two bubbles of the same color will cause elimination and bubbles fall when they are not connected to other bubbles. For every four bubbles fired, the interface will go to the next line and the total number of lines will be displayed at the top right of the screen until there are none – and the game has been won. With the goal to hit the right spots that cause the greatest number of bubbles to fall as quickly as possible, "Bubble Buzz" allows players to kick up their gaming skills with acquired props and double bubble specials available. From "Bomb" to "Rocket," "Lightning Bubbles," and "Rainbow Bubbles," as users pop more bubbles, they will gain more points to leverage these various props. Players can practice for free or securely deposit and withdraw cash winnings with PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

"Bubble Buzz" Availability

"Bubble Buzz" is currently available for download from the Apple App Store. AviaGames is focused on creating a fair community for mobile gaming, offering skill-based matchmaking, comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. AviaGames employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Bubble Buzz" games.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AviaGames