First PCI Express® 5.0 Mini Cool Edge IO™ (MCIO) Interposer

Test MCIO-based high-speed interfaces for PCIe®, NVMe®, or CXL™ up to 32GT/s

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of a PCI Express 5.0 Mini Cool Edge IO (MCIO) interposer that works in combination with Teledyne LeCroy's Summit™ family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers. The new interposer enables engineers to test products that incorporate card edge connectors or cabled connector assemblies that utilize the MCIO mechanical connector with PCIe 5.0, NVM Express® (NVMe) or Compute Express Link™ (CXL) technologies. The PCIe 5.0 MCIO Interposer joins the list of CrossSync™ PHY enabled interposers, allowing users to debug enhanced power management and link training equalization through correlated and time aligned physical and protocol layer views. No other solution gives this type of insight into link behavior.

PCI Express® 5.0 Mini Cool Edge IO™ (MCIO) Interposer (PRNewswire)

The Mini Cool Edge IO™ connector is a flexible, robust, and cost-effective connector and cable assembly that helps equipment designers offer flexibility, reduce overall space requirements, and extend the reach for high data rate signals. MCIO connectors and cabled connector assemblies are used extensively in server/storage devices, high performance computers (HPC), switches/routers, and other data center equipment. Now, design and test engineers can test, identify issues, and optimize MCIO connector/cable designs using the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 5.0 MCIO interposer in combination with one of the Summit PCIe 5.0 protocol analyzers, at data rates of 2.5 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 8.0 GT/s, 16.0 GT/s, and 32GT/s in standard or multiport configurations. The Interposer provides probing capability of up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 traffic on multiple x8 (74 pin) MCIO connections, based on the SFF- TA-1016 specification.

About CrossSync PHY

A CrossSync PHY-capable interposer probes a PCI Express link for simultaneous capture of both oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces, providing insight into protocol-directed electrical behaviors to design and validation engineers. The CrossSync PHY software option for Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster™ and WaveMaster® oscilloscopes enables the oscilloscope's MAUI® user interface to be viewed directly alongside the industry-standard Teledyne LeCroy CATC® protocol trace. The combination of the interposer and the software option permits the oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces to be viewed, navigated, and analyzed in a time-correlated way unique to Teledyne LeCroy.

Availability

The PCIe 5.0 MCIO Cable Interposer, which can be optionally upgraded with CrossSync PHY support, has been added to the Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express test solutions product line with the product codes of

G5 MCIO Cable Interposer (74 Pin Connectors) PE249UIA-X

The CrossSync PHY software option is supported with LeCroy LabMaster or WaveMaster oscilloscopes.

All products are available for immediate order. For more information on PCIe 5.0 MCIO interposer, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our Interposers and Probes landing page. For more information on CrossSync PHY support, visit: http://teledynelecroy.com/cross-sync-phy.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIE and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG. NVMe and NVM Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of NVM Express, Inc. CXL and Compute Express Link are trademarks and/or service marks of the Compute Express Link Consortium, Inc.

Technical contact: John Wiedemeier – Sr. Product Marketing Manager 408-273-5673

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211

Website: https://teledynelecroy.com

(PRNewsfoto/Teledyne LeCroy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy