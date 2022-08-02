HaystackID® Launches New Global Advisory Offering

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today the formal launch of its Global Advisory practice. The global group consolidates the consulting branch of the firm, providing more comprehensive management for its clients and enabling expertise with cross-functional area support.

HaystackID now serves clients through its HaystackID Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core™, and HaystackID Global Advisory offerings, ensuring the best alignment of approach, technology, and counsel in support of transactions, implementations, investigations, and litigation.

"The combination of these three practice areas strategically positions HaystackID as the leader in its unified approach, highlighting our experts along with our technology services, in a manner that differentiates our firm from consultancies and providers worldwide," said HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks.

HaystackID Global Advisory features specialized industry experts and teams organized into practices that are optimized to help organizations plan, assess, report, and manage complex and critical tasks, projects, and programs.

The new offering includes four dedicated practices:

Global Cyber Discovery and Incident Response Services – This focus area provides organizations with end-to-end reactive capabilities to rapidly identify sensitive data (PII/PHI) during a security incident so that organizations can understand and respond to regulatory risk arising from personal data compromise. The cutting-edge process is driven by a dedicated division of cyber, forensics, data science, and legal experts that work together to create successful outcomes for corporations, breach coaches, and cyber insurance providers.

Privacy and Compliance – This group takes a pragmatic, risk-based approach to help clients maintain individuals' privacy rights, preserve data integrity, and comply with developing privacy regulations, while still allowing information to flow efficiently so that business can be done. HaystackID's experts bring to bear years of experience when advising on data risk, data security, data transfers, and data compliance.

Global Information Governance Advisory Services – This area enables organizations to be prepared for litigation, regulatory requests, and investigations through a comprehensive enterprise data strategy. It provides advice, frameworks, templates, and tools to transform and improve an organization's enterprise data management and protection strategies, satisfying legal, privacy, compliance, security, records management, and risk obligations. The team is comprised of data management and governance experts, each with an average of more than 20 years of field experience.

Enterprise Managed Solutions – This group offers flexible and cost-effective discovery management programs from fully managed, turnkey subscriptions to bespoke solutions tailored to unique legal enterprise needs. It is designed to solve the problem of the unpredictable cost of discovery and create operational excellence in the legal process.

"By offering these dedicated practices under one umbrella, we are able to provide our clients with a holistic experience that provides solutions for every aspect of their complex needs. Open and ongoing dialogue helps drive innovation. Our experts facilitate this innovation and rapid deployment of solutions for elaborate and unique needs," said HaystackID President Andrea Wallack.

