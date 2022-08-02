Innoveo Announces the Appointment of Insurance Industry Veteran Rob McGinnis to Chairman of the Board

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code platform announced the appointment of insurance industry veteran Rob McGinnis as Chairman of its Board of Directors. McGinnis will assume leadership from current chairman Fahad Ghaffar. Fahad with Paulson & Co will remain as a key investor in Innoveo. Innoveo also announced the addition of Sandeep Singh of Everstone Capital to its Board.

"Today, enterprises are seeking to accelerate their digital journey, automate manual processes and improve workforce productivity to achieve more. Innoveo's no-code Skye platform is uniquely designed to build complex mission critical applications faster at enterprises, especially insurers. said Rob McGinnis. "I feel privileged to take on this role as the Chairman at such an exciting phase of growth for Innoveo. The Board and I look forward to collaborating with the Innoveo leadership team to drive triple digit growth and to strengthen the business."

"It has been an honor to have served as Chairman of the Innoveo Board of Directors," said outgoing chairman Fahad Ghaffar. "I am proud of our 100%+ growth over the past 12 months and 400%+ growth over the past three years. Rob's leadership will be a tremendous asset to Innoveo as we drive adoption of no-code technology with his deep experience in enterprise technology and our verticals of focus. We look forward to Rob's leadership as Chairman and welcome him and Sandeep to the Innoveo Board."

McGinnis brings over 30 years of experience leading large-scale Fortune 500 organizations and scaling venture-backed technology start-ups. Today, he is a Senior Executive Vice President and Portfolio Leader for Harris Computer where he is responsible for M&A and P&L teams that acquire, build, and grow vertical market software companies.

Throughout his career, McGinnis has held leadership roles in the insurance industry, notably as President and CEO of Marsh's U.S. Consumer Business, President and CEO of CNA Insurance's Life and Group Operations, and COO for United Healthcare's Small Business Group. An experienced entrepreneur, McGinnis also has built and scaled startups in the healthcare and financial technology space. Previously, he served on the Boards of AmeriChoice before the sale to United Healthcare and AmeriLife before the sale to JC Flowers.

Sandeep Singh is a Managing Director at the Everstone Group, an Innoveo investor since 2018. His experience spans healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and services, consumer tech, e-commerce, and SaaS.

"We are very thankful to Fahad for his leadership and support over the last 4 years and are delighted to welcome Rob and Sandeep to Innoveo," said Vinod Kachroo, CEO of Innoveo. "Rob and Sandeep both have an excellent record of helping SaaS and technology companies grow their business and their experience will help accelerate the adoption of Innoveo in the market. I look forward to collaborating with them during these exciting times as we scale and capitalize on the strong trends that are driving digital transformation at enterprises."

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code.That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

