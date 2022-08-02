MyCarrier Receives Top Honors as the Best Shipping Management Platform by G2 and Gartner User Reviews

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCarrier, provider of the industry's top-rated shipping software, announced today that its transportation management system (TMS) had been recognized as the leader across major technology review sites, including G2, Capterra, and Software Advice.

(PRNewsfoto/MyCarrierTMS) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018 by freight veterans Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid, the company has made a name for itself by providing a digital bridge between shippers and carriers with its full-featured platform, MyCarrierTMS. In an industry that has proven relatively slow in adopting new technology, the platform's ease of implementation and use, along with MyCarrier's top-rated support, has led to more than 25,000 platform users, 5,000 of which benefit from a fully automated shipment lifecycle. Even more unique, the platform provides significant value to carriers through its digital connectivity and rich data intelligence, attracting 14 major partner carriers and 70+ integration partners. The platform has eclipsed an annual run-rate of $1 billion in freight network revenue, will process over 2 million shipments, and is on target to achieve $13 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022.

Because MyCarrierTMS drives efficiency, ease, and cost savings, on top of the ability to successfully navigate current capacity issues, user reviews have quickly catapulted the platform to the forefront of leading review sites. The platform was recently named the leader (in both TMS and Shipping Platform categories) with the highest performance and best customer experience on G2.com for 2022. Other winning categories include: Most Implementable, Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest Setup, Highest User Adoption, and Easiest Admin. In conjunction, Software Advice recently named MyCarrierTMS as a top transportation management system in its annual FrontRunners Report. Additionally, Gartner's Capterra has chosen MyCarrierTMS as a top performer in transportation management software.

According to Nic Bjone, U-Haul's Logistics Manager, MyCarrier has delivered substantial cost savings and optimized shipping operations for the company.

"MyCarrier has provided us the opportunity to intelligently tap into live LTL capacity, driving down rates and streamlining interaction with each move," said Bjone. "The platform transforms how we execute throughout each day. The tool combines power with ease for all stakeholders (shippers, carriers, receivers): live API rating allows us to make the precise, right decision; immediate pickup transmission, BOLs, tracking and more complement for a technology that syncs without missing a step."

Averitt Express, a MyCarrier automation advocate carrier partner, utilizes MyCarrier's data to actively respond to trends, increase customer satisfaction, and improve the company's bottom line.

"Carriers need visibility today more than ever," Mark Davis, VP of Pricing and Traffic at Averitt Express said. "MyCarrier's Shipper Intelligence helps us understand our customer needs and trends more effectively, dramatically improving our market agility."

Old Dominion Freight Lines, another MyCarrier automation advocate carrier partner, has found value in the platform's ability to simplify shipping for their customers and provide the visibility needed to quickly adapt to market fluctuations.

Shippers want easier ways to engage carriers around pricing, which is forcing us to rethink our pricing programs," said Todd Polen, VP of Pricing Services at Old Dominion Freight Line. "To do this effectively, we need better visibility into shipper needs and quality of available information. MyCarrier's platform provides the digital bridge, automated workflows, and data needed to unlock future dynamic pricing programs."

According to Tommy Barnes, MyCarrier CRO and freight industry leader, the great reviews and industry recognition are due to the unique value MyCarrierTMS offers for shippers and carriers.

"MyCarrierTMS stands out because of the immediate efficiency and cost saving opportunities it provides for both groups," Barnes said. "All other shipping management solutions are one-sided, benefiting the 3PL that provides the TMS, a single carrier, or the shippers. MyCarrier is unique, designed from its inception to simplify shipping and optimize carrier operations by providing a true digital bridge between the two. Ultimately, both parties win."

As the platform is increasingly recognized for its value, innovative data capabilities are presenting themselves, giving carriers and shippers unrivaled insights and transforming outdated operational processes. The data allows carriers to understand pricing and lane elasticity better, while empowering shippers to implement time and cost saving processes.

About MyCarrier

MyCarrier, a transformative shipping management platform, has partnered with the industry's largest carriers to provide unprecedented efficiencies and value-based visibility. MyCarrierTMS uses innovative API technology to connect shippers directly to their carriers, creating a seamless end-to-end shipping process and providing unrivaled data that leads to easier shipping management, cost savings, and increased efficiencies. To learn more about MyCarrier, click here.

