InventHelp Inventor Develops Fence Post Installation Device (NJD-2439)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I thought there could be a more efficient and consistent way to install fence and decking posts," said an inventor, from Union Beach, N.J., "so I invented the SMART POST LEVEL. My design saves time and it would eliminate the need for additional help and other tools."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new reusable tool for easy and quick deck/fence post installation applications. In doing so, it speeds up deck procedures that will precisely set posts without the tedious task of readjusting, replumbing, and bracing posts. It also increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a universal and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, fence installers, landscapers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp