LightEdge Ranks #7 on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of colocation, cloud and managed service solutions, has been named #7 in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, proving the company's position as one of the technology industry's top-performing managed service providers (MSPs).

"LightEdge has seen historic revenue, hiring, and customer retention gains over the past two years, fueled by a collaborative, customer-focused team culture and a growing channel program," said Jason Schaffer, Vice President of Business Development at LightEdge. "We're also investing heavily in our channel partners' success. LightEdge's channel team takes a lot of pride in creating long-standing relationships that are 'win-win,' not just for today but for years into the future."

This year, LightEdge is further developing its Alliance partnerships with suppliers who support the company's managed services. The team is also leveraging technology to enhance relationships and engage with partners 24/7, wherever they're working.

"Mutual relationships of trust and understanding of one another's business are critical, for both partner and customer relationships — and that's particularly true during times of intense change," Schaffer added. "Over the past 25 years, we have embraced the changes our customers were facing, just like we do today. We meet them where they are to help guide them to where they want to be, backed by our highly compliant cloud environment, which serves unique business demands and complex workloads."

For the past 16 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."

Winners will be honored at the MSP 501 Awards Gala during the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, taking place Sept. 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

About LightEdge

LightEdge is a leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the United States. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

