QUEST DIAGNOSTICS BRIDGING ACCESS TO BETTER HEALTH FOR HISPANICS THROUGH ES TU PODER INITIATIVE

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better healthcare among America's large and growing Hispanic community is receiving an important, new level of support from Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, through the launch of a multi-faceted initiative. "Es Tu Poder," being launched in San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Rio Grande Valley and other communities with large Hispanic populations in the Southwest, is designed to empower better health for Hispanics. The initiative includes the launch of a new microsite, Es Tu Poder, reminding patients that good health is within their power.

"Hispanics are at a higher risk for certain diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes and succumb to diseases at a much higher rate than the general population," said Dr. Romeo Solano, Quest Diagnostics Executive Director of Toxicology. "Our goal is to significantly alter these current trends by providing one stop for resources, educational tools and collaborations with non-profit healthcare organizations, clinics and physicians across the region."

Texas has one of the highest Hispanic populations in the nation, with more than 10 million Hispanics who have a high prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Studies among Hispanics indicate a high interest and desire to improve access to healthcare information and resources for themselves and their families.

"The Rio Grande Valley was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because our population is predisposed to diabetes, we need educational programs like Es Tu Poder to improve health outcomes," said Rep. Bobby Guerra, Vice Chairman of the Texas House Public Health Committee.

"We witnessed how COVID-19 exposed the health disparities within the Hispanic community, and we encourage Hispanics across Texas to take an active role in their healthcare and visit the Es Tu Poder website and utilize the tools and community resources to empower better health for themselves and their families" added Dr Solano.

