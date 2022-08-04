Richey May Makes IPA's Top 100 for the First Time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May, the largest independent public accounting firm headquartered in Colorado and a national firm, is also ranked as one of the top 100 public accounting firms in the country.

Providing Advisory, Audit, Tax, Consulting and Technology Services to the Financial Services and other regulated industries, Richey May is honored to be named to the IPA 2022 Top 100 Firm list.

Inside Public Accounting (IPA), has published its annual list of Top 100 U.S. public accounting firms and Richey May has made the list for the first time; this year ranking #99 overall. IPA's annual list recognizes accounting firms with the highest net revenue in the United States.

"This recognition is another milestone in Richey May's growth. We are thankful for our employees who demonstrate the #RicheyMayWay every day —their hard work and their desire to help each other and our clients is what makes us successful," said Richey May Managing Partner and CEO Jason Yetter.

In the past year, Richey May has added over 115 new team members to its established network of expert financial and business advisors who support the firm's ongoing growth and expansion into new practice areas.

About Richey May :

Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in the financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, and offers a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many diverse types of organizations, from Fortune 1000 to successful privately held companies and their owners. www.richeymay.com

