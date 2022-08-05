Clark County School District Selects Paper™ to Accelerate Learning and Close Equity Gaps

More than 300,000 students in Clark County will now have access to an unlimited Educational Support System featuring personalized virtual tutoring

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Paper™, the leading provider of unlimited, 24/7, and on-demand tutoring and academic support, today announced a districtwide initiative that will provide a virtual Educational Support System to approximately 300,000 students in Nevada's Clark County School District ("CCSD"). CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the U.S.

The partnership will provide free and equitable access to online educational support – including personalized tutoring, writing assignment review, and college and career support – for all CCSD students regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds. CCSD is funding the Paper partnership using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, so the service is free to all K-12 students and families. The new districtwide rollout for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year follows a successful test pilot of Paper at 11 CCSD schools during the previous school year.

"Providing our students with this additional tutoring support is another way to eliminate barriers and help students succeed," said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. "When students are outside the classroom and need additional assistance, they will have access to Paper tutors. This service provides our students with another layer of support to be prepared for their classes and succeed academically."

Paper works with hundreds of school districts nationwide to provide a virtual Educational Support System, including 1:1 tutoring across more than 200 subject areas and review of any writing assignments, plus college and career support. Students can access the platform via any device and receive multilingual tutoring and instruction across subjects in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin.

Paper's group of highly trained, background-checked tutors helps students achieve success by offering individualized academic support. Founded by mission-driven educators, Paper already supports more than 2.5 million students nationwide.

"We're excited to help CCSD empower its students to succeed academically and take ownership over their futures," said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. "Equitable access to a personalized Educational Support System will create better outcomes for all students and help to close the opportunity and achievement gaps."

On Paper's secure chat-based platform, tutors work individually with students to help them master concepts, improve their writing, and facilitate the completion of their coursework. Paper tutors are available to review college essays, cover letters, and résumés. Teachers and administrators can access the platform to view tutoring session transcripts, insights, and analytics that help power data-driven instruction and decision-making to improve student outcomes.

"This initiative also demonstrates the commitment of CCSD leadership to improve teacher wellness," Cutler continued. "Paper provides teachers with a powerful tool to better help students— without the pressure of being on call 24/7. Instead, teachers can direct students to seek extra help from Paper tutors outside the classroom."

About CCSD

Established in 1956, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is the number one choice for families and students. As the nation's fifth-largest school district, we educate 305,000 students – offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including Magnet Schools, Career and Technical Academies, and Advanced Placement programs. CCSD educates 64 percent of the students in Nevada and works closely with community partners and business leaders to educate students to compete in a global economy.

About Paper

Mission-driven educators founded Paper to help every student reach their full potential through an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System (ESS) that includes 1:1 virtual tutoring, a Writing Review Center, College & Career Support, and Paper Live. Paper's high-qualified educators provide an instructional framework emphasizing inquiry-based learning to empower students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for college and career success. Paper's multilingual tutors provide support in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Paper's mission is to help close the achievement and opportunity gaps by addressing the inequities facing many students, especially those in lower socioeconomic classes.

As of June 2022, Paper supports approximately 250 unique school districts across 30 U.S. states and Canada through the company's Live Help and Review Center offerings. Paper recently launched its first statewide deals, including a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Education that will support more than 200 additional districts. Learn more or request a demo at paper.co.

