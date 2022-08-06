IAM-represented employees at Alaska Airlines ratify two-year contract extension

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservations agents, who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), have ratified a two-year contract extension. The contract passed overwhelmingly and includes increased pay with market reviews to ensure wage rates stay competitive, as well as increases in longevity pay. Job security has also been extended until Sept. 27, 2028.

Alaska's airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservation agents are responsible for assisting guests with upcoming and day-of travel, managing aircraft material and parts, loading cargo and readying aircraft for departures and arrivals.

"IAM negotiators strongly advocated for employees' needs, which included significant improvements to the wage structure," said Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations at Alaska Airlines. "I'm glad we were able to reach an agreement that improves our employees' quality of life and is good for our company's long-term success. We are all very proud of this new agreement."

"This newly ratified IAM agreement at Alaska Airlines has raised the bar for the entire airline industry," said IAM General Vice President Richard Johnsen. "After keeping our world moving during the pandemic, our members at Alaska Airlines deserve the absolute best agreement possible. Today, the IAM has made that a reality."

The previous contract became amendable on Sept. 27, 2024. Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

