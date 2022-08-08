AgTech's Growth Opportunities Ripen, According to Barclays Bank

Population growth, climate change, water and land scarcity, and shifting consumer preferences are driving the need to revamp food systems at every stage, from seed to table – creating opportunities for companies like ACTX.

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that it is operating in a sector that Barclays Bank says is gaining traction as a sector for investment.

"Agriculture has historically been viewed as a mature industry, but we are now seeing significant technology-led innovation across the sector," says Jed Lynch, Head of Americas, Sustainable & Impact Investment Banking at Barclays. "As a result, we're seeing a noticeable increase in high-growth startups, venture funding, M&A activity and public-market interest in this space."

Agriculture represents a nearly $8 trillion industry globally, according to the World Bank, so the application of advanced technology in this sector has potentially profound implications: for the planet, for people, and for investors.

"AgTech is capturing attention in public markets," according to Barclays. "Investors are increasingly adding sustainable agriculture to their investment universe, further broadening the potential investor base and spurring innovation."

Companies like 80 Acres Farms, AeroFarms, Bowery, InFarm, Plenty, Revolution Foods, Sun Basket, Impossible Foods, and Greenlight Biosciences are gaining attention in this rapidly growing sector, according to AgDaily.

Ernst & Young says, "The food system is at a tipping point." Changing consumer food preferences are fueling the shift from a commodity-driven supply chain to a personalized ag ecosystem. "Adapting to this dynamic environment requires us to reimagine a food system where technology and sustainability shapes investment decisions," the global strategy, research, and accounting firm said.

"We are in the right sector at the right time," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. "Controlled Environment Farming (CEF) with systems like GrowPods, represent nothing less than the future of agriculture."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com or www.growpodsolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Statements about ACTX' beliefs and expectations, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," or other similar expressions. All information is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.