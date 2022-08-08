Carbonstop Secures 100M Yuan in Round-B Financing, led by Sequoia China and followed by its original shareholders GL Ventures and Matrix Partners

Carbonstop Secures 100M Yuan in Round-B Financing, led by Sequoia China and followed by its original shareholders GL Ventures and Matrix Partners

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1st August 2022, Carbonstop, China's first carbon emissions management software and consulting solutions provider, completed a round B of financing worth 100 million yuan ($14.82 million), led by Sequoia China and followed by its original shareholders GL Ventures and Matrix Partners. This funding will be used for the research and development of carbon management software products and the expansion of consulting, marketing, and business teams.

Carbonstop: Pioneer of China's Carbon Management Industry

Carbonstop was founded in 2011, it has been developing with the philosophy of always pursuing " There is no management without reasonable quantification ", adhering to science and technology, data and products as the driving force, promoting enterprises and institutions in various industries to carry out carbon emission calculation, management, emission reduction, and eventually towards carbon neutrality.

Over the past 11 years, Carbonstop has cooperated with more than 1200 customers including Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Meituan,JD.com, KFC, Starbucks, SKP, Dow, CNOOC, China Airport Construction Group, Dubai World Expo, Hillhouse, Centurium Capital, China Construction Bank, Mastercard, Porsche, SINO JET, etc.

In the past five years, Carbonstop has shown rapid growth, with an annual compound growth rate of more than 100%. In the first half of 2022, under the dual challenges of the harsh capital environment and COVID-19, Carbonstop had a nearly 300% year-over-year growth rate in revenue, highlighting its business toughness.

More than 10 years of brand building, 10 years of perfecting the world's largest carbon emission factor database, thousands of top customers' best practices, industry-leading carbon management SaaS products, and carbon neutrality methodology "CREOS" have jointly cast a solid barrier on Carbonstop.

A Wave Is Rising, carbon neutrality boosts carbon management market

Since September 22, 2020, the Chinese central government has been pursuing the twin goals of achieving a national carbon peak in 2030 and full neutrality by 2060.

With the continuous promotion of these goals, not only high-energy-consuming enterprises such as electricity and cement companies have begun to manage their own carbon emission data, but also internet enterprises, financial institutions, consumer brands and real estate groups. Such firms that were not required to manage emissions have successively put forward their own carbon neutrality goals to control their emission data internally.

Tsinghua University and China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) predicted previously that in the next 30 years, China's investment in carbon neutrality will reach about 140 trillion yuan ($20.748 trillion).

With the continuous penetration of carbon neutrality goal, apart from key GHG emitters starting to manage their carbon emissions, Internet companies, financial institutions, consumer brands, and real estate groups have also announced their own carbon neutrality goals and begun to manage their carbon emissions.

Judging from the fact that hundreds of thousands of enterprises will carry out carbon management and make commitments to carbon neutrality goals, the carbon management market potential is huge.

Continuous innovation, creating an efficient and compliant digital carbon management platform

Over the past eleven years, Carbonstop has taken "let every product show its carbon footprint" as its mission, and its innovation in carbon management technology has never stopped.

Regarding products, Carbonstop initially launched carbon management software CAMP, which started the latest attempt of the digitalization of carbon management, then launched SaaS carbon management platform "Ccloud."

As China's first one-stop Carbon Management Platform, Ccloud includes a series of functional modules, such as carbon accounting, carbon asset management, product carbon footprint, carbon intelligence, carbon account, and online carbon neutralization service. The mission of Ccloud is to make carbon in every place be measured, visualised and create values and impacts.

Also, Carbonstop established the world's largest Carbon Emission Factor database to scientifically guide various industries to calculate carbon emissions.

Sound connectivity, building an open ecosystem in the carbon-neutral era.

Carbonstop has established system-level ecological cooperation with the China National Institute of Standardization, and internationally renowned LCA database EcoInvent in recent years.

Also, Carbonstop has accumulated a carbon emission factor database containing more than 150,000 pieces of data from more than 200 countries around the world, and it will gradually be opened globally to all users.

Meanwhile, Carbonstop is building the London Innovation Center and the North American Innovation Center not only to support Chinese enterprises in the carbon footprint compliance of export and overseas, but also to enhance the competitiveness of international brands.

Next decade, continuing to do the right but difficult things

The mission of Carbonstop is to make every product show its carbon footprint. In the future, customers can select products with carbon labels in shopping malls, which encourages enterprises to produce more goods in low-carbon emmission and provide more low-carbon services.

Lu Hui Yan, the founder of Carbonstop stressed, "We are committed to driving 1 to 2 billion people to reduce carbon emissions and reducing 1 to10 billion tons of carbon emissions in the future.

With the B series funding and support of top investment institutions, Carbonstop can devote to the long-term value, not be trapped by short-term interests, which reminds us to remain committed to doing the right things even when the industry is in the strong tailwind, to create long-term value for our clients and the society.

Meida contact: Xuehong Jiang, +86-010-50973498, xuehong@carbonstop.net

View original content:

SOURCE Carbonstop (Beijing) Technology Co., LTD