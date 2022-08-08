The City of Newburgh expands parking operations and enforcement with Passport

Passport's platform continues to bring easier, more convenient parking payments across New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Newburgh is excited to launch its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company, beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Through Passport's mobile parking application, Passport Parking, motorists will have the ability to pay for and manage parking sessions from their smartphones, as an alternative to using quarters. With a cashless option now available, the City of Newburgh can support its merchants and drivers through a seamless and digital parking experience.

The mobile application is convenient, simple and secure. To begin a parking session, users create an account, enter the zone number marked on nearby signage, their license plate number and the desired length of stay. Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

"The City of Newburgh continues to thrive and grow as a welcoming community and beautiful tourist destination,'' says City Manager, Todd Venning. "It's a great time to bring Passport's innovative technology to the City and we are excited for the community to see what we've been working on to streamline daily tasks, such as paying to park."

In addition to launching Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the City of Newburgh also powers its enforcement operations through Passport, allowing the City to utilize an end-to-end parking and enforcement solution with one digital platform. Neighboring locations that also trust Passport to manage their parking operations include the City of Rye, the Village of Larchmont and the Village of Pelham.

"With Passport, the City of Newburgh can provide its residents and visitors with easier ways to pay for parking so they can truly explore the beauty and diversity of Newburgh," says Anthony Caddell, Passport account executive. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Newburgh to enhance the user experience while supporting the evolving needs of the City's parking and enforcement services."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

