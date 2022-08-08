Peraton Vaults 71 Spots to #25 in 2022 Defense News Top 100

Reported $5B in defense-related revenues, a 668% increase over 2021

Earned largest jump in Top 100 global rankings

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been ranked as the world's 25th-largest national security company in the 2022 Defense News Top 100, the annual ranking of the largest global defense and national security companies shaping militaries around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

Peraton earned the largest jump in Top 100 global rankings for 2022

Peraton vaulted from #96 to #25 in the rankings in just one year after reporting $5 billion in defense-related revenues, a 668% increase driven by the successful integration of its 2021 acquisitions of Perspecta, Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and federal IT solution business, and the as-a-service business of ViON Corporation.

According to Defense News, "Peraton, which made several major acquisitions, has jumped nearly 75 slots to join Leidos, Amentum and Booz Allen Hamilton as the largest U.S. government services contractors."

"We are honored to be recognized by Defense News for the third year in a row," said Matt McQueen, chief communications and engagement officer. "One of our key organizational priorities for 2022 and beyond is to remain laser-focused on organic business growth, driven in large part by the successful integration of the acquisitions we made last year. So far in 2022, Peraton has already won seven notable contract awards worth up to $7.5 billion in future revenue, on top of dozens of other smaller, strategic wins across our portfolio."

"This ranking is an illustrative snapshot of Peraton's capacity and the missions of consequence we support while operating at the nexus of traditional and non-traditional security challenges, but we are not done yet," said McQueen.

Peraton supports some of the most important and sensitive government programs around the globe. Notable defense and national security customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Defense Health Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, Missile Defense Agency, and the National Reconnaissance Office.

Peraton has been recognized in several other prominent rankings this year, including:

Washington Technology's 2022 Top 100 federal government contractors (#7)

The only national security contractor and Virginia -based business to be recognized as a 2022 US Best Managed Company

Forbes 2022 America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Diversity

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton