Wemade's DeFi Service Kleva Partners with Hacken to Make Web 3 Safe and Ethical for Users

Wemade's DeFi service Kleva Protocol and Hacken team up under the shared mission of creating safe and ethical Web 3 environment

Kleva will receive an audit from Hacken to strengthen security

Partnership with Hacken will open up the opportunity for Kleva to grow sustainably

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleva Protocol, a DeFi service developed by South Korean game and blockchain company Wemade is teaming up with Hacken, a blockchain security consulting company to ensure Kleva to provide safe and secure environment to users.

(PRNewswire)

Driven by a shared goal of bringing ethics to the crypto space, Wemade will inspect Kleva's leveraged yield farming service tapping on a team of security experts at Hacken. Under the partnership, Kleva receives an audit from Hacken, a trusted European security vendor specialising in smart contract security audits.

Wemade and Hacken fully understand that a trustless DeFi environment gives scammers an opportunity for extortion. Together, both companies will protect the crypto community from scammers who would have robbed millions of dollars from innocent investors.

(PRNewswire)

Hacken Founder and CEO, Dyma Budorin, remarked that "A partnership with Wemade is an opportunity to bring ethics and security to more services in the Web3 industry." He added, "While many crypto projects are losing its credibility, we are happy to team up with Wemade who shares our mission to make Web3 safer and more ethical for users."

For Kleva, the partnership is an important step towards achieving its goal of becoming one of the largest protocols in DeFi ecosystem. Kleva Protocol has been rapidly growing with its unique lending, staking, and farming service. It was recently listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, two of the world's most referenced crypto price and information tracking websites and Bittrex, a crypto trading platform.

Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, said "Wemade is dedicated to expanding our business in DeFi, ensuring safe environment for users." Henry added, "Kleva is now undergoing an important step toward the global expansion, and partnership with Hacken will substantially aid this effort, opening up the opportunity for Kleva to grow sustainably."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd