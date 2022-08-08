Wolters Kluwer Announces Expansion of Its Corporate Governance Resources

Customers will have access to practical guidance in navigating day‐to‐day FCPA‐related issues

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced it has expanded its content in corporate governance with the addition of a landmark treatise titled "The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Compliance, Investigations and Enforcement." The treatise will be available on both the VitalLaw and VitalLaw for Corporate Counsel platforms.

Authored by respected legal practitioners from Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the resource is a comprehensive guide that addresses all aspects of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and offers practical guidance to navigate day‐to‐day FCPA‐related issues, providing legal professionals with thorough, easy‐to‐understand content on these topics in one place. The title has approximately 30 appendices, including practical forms such as sample policies and due diligence checklists, sample contractual FCPA safeguards, compliance certifications, and more.

"This expansion on VitalLaw will provide our customers with beneficial resources and information on the FCPA, a high priority enforcement area for the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Compliance with the FCPA is a priority for corporations, boards, and management teams around the world, and we are excited to provide our customers with this exceptional resource as we move forward on expanding the breadth of content across our platforms."

Topics covered across this resource include:

- The FCPA's antibribery provisions and accounting provisions;

- The type of conduct for which corporations and individual officers and directors can be held civilly and criminally liable;

- How to implement a compliance program and risk mitigation measures;

- What to do when an FCPA issue arises, and more.

"The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is a business practices statute, and compliance is critical for global corporations, boards, and management teams who regularly face existential legal and reputational risks from corruption threats and obstacles," said Martin Weinstein, Chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher's Compliance, Investigations & Enforcement Practice and co-author of the resource. "We are thrilled to partner with Wolters Kluwer to provide an updated, comprehensive guide to all things FCPA to help legal practitioners and in‐house counsel navigate the challenges of doing business successfully and legally around the world."

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

