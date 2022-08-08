Woodstock Sterile Solutions Fills Two Leadership Roles

Dr. Kuljit Bhatia hired as Chief Scientific Officer; Sheila Moran named Senior Vice President of Quality

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has named Dr. Kuljit Bhatia as the company's first Chief Scientific Officer and Sheila Moran as its Senior Vice President of Quality. Bhatia will lead the company's New Product Development department and is part of the organization's senior staff. Moran is responsible for the strategy, direction, and execution of all aspects of the company's quality initiatives, quality control and training programs.

"As we build on to the capabilities of our new Quality Control laboratory, Dr. Bhatia will serve as the strategic lead on expanding our development services, which we believe will help to drive long-term growth and value for the organization. I am confident that he will be a success in this new role," says Paul Josephs, Chief Executive Officer at Woodstock Sterile Solutions. "Sheila is joining our team at the right time, as we are continuing to grow to meet the increased demand for BFS solutions. I look forward to Sheila using her experience and knowledge to expand on the industry-leading quality programs that we have in place here."

Dr. Bhatia joins Woodstock from Viatris, where he served as the Head of Global Dermatologics Scientific Affairs. He has more than 25 years of experience in drug product development, having also held leadership roles at Mylan, DPT Laboratories, Nycomed/Fougera Pharmaceuticals and Medicis. Dr. Bhatia earned his bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and his doctorate in Pharmaceutical Science from North Dakota State University. He conducted post doctorate studies in Pharmaceuticals at the University of Michigan.

Moran has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 30 years, serving in roles with progressive management experience in quality assurance, facility compliance, validation, manufacturing/operations and research and development. Prior to joining Woodstock Sterile Solutions, she served as the Vice President of Quality for Xeris Pharmaceuticals,

For more information on Woodstock Sterile Solutions, visit https://woodstocksterilesolutions.com.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

Company Contact

Woodstock Sterile Solutions

Stacy London

Stacy.london@wssterile.com

View original content:

SOURCE Woodstock Sterile Solutions