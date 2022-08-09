Stadium Goers Root for High-Tech Outings

New Oracle survey shows fans want tech to cut waits and boost interactions with favorite teams and artists

Many fans draw the tech line at robot umpires and referees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From their mobile devices to the metaverse, consumers are looking to tech to level-up their stadium outings, according to a new Oracle Food and Beverage survey. For example, 57% of stadium goers would love to pre-order food and drinks to avoid the lines and 53% think it would be amazing to engage with their favorite teams and artists in the metaverse.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

From their mobile devices to the metaverse, consumers are looking to tech to level up their stadium outings.

"Stadium visitors want the best of both worlds; they seek the excitement of live in-person viewing but want the experience to feel as convenient as other parts of their life, such as ordering take-out," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Food and Beverage. "While providing an immersive and seamless journey presents challenges to stadium operators, fans' increased expectations have also created opportunity to bring innovation and digitalization into the traditional stadium sphere."

The survey conducted by Oracle research partner Untold Insights, polled 5,640 global consumers* in May 2022. Score your copy of the "Stadium without Borders: Stadium technology and trends in 2022 and beyond" report: https://www.oracle.com/industries/food-beverage/sports-entertainment/consumer-trends-2022/

Tech creating a homerun experience before, during, and after the game

From entering the stadium through to getting player stats, consumers want technology that will give them more bang for their stadium buck:

53% think it would be amazing to engage with their favorite teams and artists in the metaverse (such as virtual "backstage/stadium" tours and meet-ups, shopping for merchandise, etc.). This sentiment was especially true of sports fans (64%), and millennials (65%)

42% say they'd like to use their fingerprint, rather than a ticket, to enter a stadium

38% (the #1 preference) want to view sports stats through their mobile device

53% of respondents are interested in receiving special offers for pre-game activities

Speed and convenience of digital wins over fans

With staffing shortages lingering, fans believe customer service is getting worse at stadiums and are counting on tech to speed the process and shorten wait times:

42% are frustrated with waiting in long lines for concessions

53% would prefer a more flexible, self-serve digital experience versus interacting with staff during live stadium events

57% love the idea of pre-ordering food and drink for pick at a specific time

33% of people will pay extra to pre-order their meal if it means a shorter wait

"Today's fans expect an experience that extends beyond the game. They are looking for great food, friendly service, engaging promotions and hopefully a win for the orange and black," said Bill Schlough, senior vice president and chief information officer, San Francisco Giants. "Technology is playing an increasingly important role in delivering these experiences from the moment a fan begins planning their trip to Oracle Park. For example, more and more fans are bypassing the concession lines by ordering food on their mobile device so they don't miss any of the action on the field. Oracle's technology is helping us bring these offerings to life and continually reimagine how we can enhance the experience for our fans."

Robot recruits – foe or friends?

The survey showed that fans are mixed on the contentious topic of moving to robot umpires and referees across various sports. While many consumers are indifferent, whether they are rooting for or against the robots largely depends on their region:

42% of consumers globally hated the idea (36% for US), 29% loved it (30% for US), and 29% are indifferent (34% for US)

Leading-off for the 'hate the idea' team is Germany (58%), Italy (53%), Spain (52%), Australia (50%), France (48%), Brazil (44%)

Meanwhile, China (54%), and UAE (53%) 'love the idea' of robot umps and refs

To learn how stadiums are winning with our point-of-sale technology and restaurant business analytics please visit Oracle Food and Beverage.

*Countries surveyed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle