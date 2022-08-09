TOHO INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCE: THE GODZILLA STERN HEADS-UP PINBALL INVITATIONAL (SHUPI)

Watch Competitors Navigate Chaos and Destruction Through the Eyes of Godzilla! Only the King of Monsters Will Win!

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc ., Everyone's favorite monster, Godzilla has been demolishing cities for over sixty-eight years. On August 10, tune in to watch eight players destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Godzilla pinball machine!

All competitors in this adrenaline-inducing competition will be playing on Stern Godzilla pinball machines, with players racing against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges. The last player standing will be crowned the ultimate Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion.

"Few things go together as well as Godzilla and Pinball," said Chris Mowry, Creative Manger at Toho International, Inc. "We're excited to partner with Stern for this thrilling competition, and to showcase the beautiful Godzilla pinball machine that was released late last year. Both Stern and Godzilla fans should be sure to tune in!"

Catch the action live on TOHO's YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/c/GodzillaToho ) on Wednesday, August 10th at 7 pm CT. Hosted by Stern favorites Rebecca Hinsdale, Tim Sexton, and Imoto. The event broadcast can also be streamed on Stern Pinball's Facebook page (facebook.com/sternpinball) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/sternpinballinc) in addition to the Dead Flip Pinball Streaming channel on Twitch (twitch.tv/deadflip).

"The Godzilla pinball tournament is sure to be the pinball e-sport event of the year. We've got some great sponsors and some of the world's best pinball players. Spectators will definitely be glued to their screens, ," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Godzilla Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by official Godzilla partners, MONDO, Jade City Foods, Super7, IDW Publishing, and Stern Pinball.

