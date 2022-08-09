Wynn Las Vegas Revs Up for the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance™ Automotive Exhibition and Competition

Car Enthusiast Jay Leno Will Serve as Grand Marshal and Appear at the Event Hosted at the Only Resort Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance™, one of the world's most prestigious automotive events, debuts at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The luxury automotive experience pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future at Wynn Golf Club, the 129-acre championship golf course at Wynn Las Vegas.

"The Concours d'Elegance and its legendary display of design, craftmanship and grandeur is precisely the type of elevated experience that our guests will thoroughly enjoy for years to come," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Rare and priceless automobiles displayed upon the fairways of our Wynn Golf Club is a perfect match for this annual Wynn Las Vegas event."

The lineup of weekend events will include:

The Gala Concours Dinner , kicks off festivities on Friday evening and offers live entertainment, tasting stations and curated cocktails at Wynn Las Vegas' premier nightclub, XS. The exclusive evening will showcase the Helene Awards ™ , a ceremony signature to the Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance that honors visionaries in the automotive industry.

The centerpiece of the weekend, the Concours d'Elegance exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 29 will display a collection of rare and unique automobiles from around the world. The event is expected to showcase more than 100 exceptional collector cars from both pre- and post-war periods, and will include a special appearance by well-known automotive enthusiast and distinguished car collector Jay Leno . Each year, Concours d'Elegance highlights a different Marque, which is a distinctive automobile model or brand. The 2022 Marque is the Ferrari F40. The event also consists of nearly 20 judged, non-judged and contemporary classes, such as British Post-War Sports and Sports Racing, American Luxury (1925-1942), European Luxury (1925-1942), Antiques (pre-1924), Race Cars, and more. Starting at 2 p.m. , an esteemed panel of judges will present Best of Show winners and standouts with the coveted Helene Award statuette.

The Chairman's VIP Tasting on Oct. 29 is a premium lunchtime tasting experience underneath the grand rotunda on Wynn's event lawn, and features select hosted bars alongside a range of tasting stations designed by executive chef Kelly Bianchi . Assorted tasting stations include: a sushi station with sashimi and assorted rolls; a beef tenderloin carving station; a slider station featuring Maine lobster and surf and turf, among others; a made-to-order pizza and pasta station; and a whimsical donut station.

The Concours Cookout will feature a variety of grab-and-go options and select hosted bars amid the beautiful greenery of Wynn's event lawn, also on Oct. 29 . Grab-and-go offerings include a salad and sandwich station, a kebab station, a taco bar, backyard-inspired barbecue such as wagyu beef hotdogs and a spicy fried chicken sandwich, as well as desserts like custom ice cream sandwiches and caramel corn.

Guests may also purchase a VIP experience that combines Concours d'Elegance exhibition viewing with entry to the fairway tasting tents. The Concours d'Elegance + Hosted Bar includes a selection of the fine- and casual-dining options Wynn Las Vegas is known for, as well as select beverages.

The weekend of festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 30 with the Tour d'Elegance, a motorcade down the famous Las Vegas Strip where Jay Leno will serve as grand marshal.

Additionally, Wynn Las Vegas will offer a selection of room packages that showcase the resort's newly re-designed accommodations. These include:

Chairman's Suite Package , which features two nights in a 1,280 square feet Wynn Parlor Suite , as well as two tickets to the Friday night Gala Concours Dinner, the Concours d'Elegance exhibition and Chairman's VIP Tasting.

Chairman's Resort Package , which includes two nights in a Wynn Resort King, two tickets to the Concours d'Elegance exhibition and entry to the Chairman's VIP Tasting.

Concours VIP Package , which features two nights in a Wynn Resort King, two tickets to the Gala Concours Dinner, two tickets to the Concours d'Elegance exhibition, and entry to the Concours Cookout.

Concours Package, which consists of two nights in a Wynn Resort King, two tickets to the Concours d'Elegance exhibition and entry to the Concours Cookout.

Prices for each package vary. For additional event information, to buy tickets, or to apply for entry, please visit www.lasvegasconcours.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

